Can Baker Mayfield's Comeback Story Continue Against Packers?

Baker Mayfield's second start as a member of the Los Angeles Rams will come on Monday against the Green Bay Packers.

From former No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft to being traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Carolina Panthers before being released and picked up by the Los Angeles Rams. Last Thursday's come-from-behind win over the Las Vegas Raiders could be the start of a comeback story for quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield led the Rams to a 17-16 win over the Raiders on just two days' notice. 48 hours doesn't seem nearly enough to learn and digest an NFL playbook. Better yet, even see the field for more than a few plays. But Mayfield did what seemed like the impossible.

He showed flashes of what made him special coming out of college, processing information pre and post-snap, deciding where to go with the ball quickly, and most importantly, leading his team to a win.

Even with playoffs likely out of sight and out of mind for the Rams, Mayfield has an opportunity to reintroduce himself to the league and potentially show that he can still be a starting quarterback.

His second start as a Ram will come on the road Monday against the Green Bay Packers. The Packers (5-8) are in must-win mode, sitting third in the NFC North, looking in from the outside of the playoff picture.

As for Mayfield, he will have more days of preparation in the system and maybe even learn more of his teammates' names.

The Rams and Packers will kick off at 5:15 Monday inside Lambeau Field.

