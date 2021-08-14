Los Angeles Rams 2021 Fantasy Football Outlook

Where do the Rams top players rank in fantasy football this season?

Preseason games are underway and fantasy football drafts will eventually follow. With new additions to the Rams offense this offseason, there's optimism that they'll take things up a notch in 2021.

So where do the Rams players rank among the fantasy football community?

*All position rankings and average draft position (ADP) are from Fantasy Pros.

QB Matthew Stafford

ADP: 83

Position Ranking: 12

You would imagine Stafford would receive a significant boost from fantasy football experts after joining the Rams and linking forces with Sean McVay's high-flying offense, however, he's still listed as a fringe starter in most formats.

Stafford looks like a quarterback option who fantasy players can grab if they want to wait on drafting a quarterback. He also would serve as a high-end backup with the potential to become an every-week starter.

RB Darrell Henderson

ADP: 78

Position Ranking: 21

Henderson has seen a drastic uptick in his fantasy football stock after being penciled in as the Rams' lead running back after Cam Akers was ruled out for the season following a torn Achilles.

McVay has shown year after year how important his ground game is to his offense. While acquiring Stafford will presumably give him temptations to throw the ball more of offense, McVay's scheme is one that I wouldn't imagine wavering away from the run game completely. Henderson projects as a flex option in most fantasy football formats with the ability to move into an RB2 role.

WR Robert Woods

ADP: 49

Position Ranking: 17

Woods has been a staple in McVay's offense for four seasons, and now adding Stafford as his quarterback, he should see a boost in fantasy formats this season.

Woods is the Rams No. 1 option along the outside, and with a new shiny toy for McVay to tinker with this season in Stafford, Woods should get peppered with passes. Another aspect that makes Woods so valuable is his durability. Woods has missed one game over the last three seasons. He projects as a pass-catching option that will be selected inside the first five rounds.

WR Cooper Kupp

ADP: 55

Position Ranking: 20

After posting monster numbers in 2019, Kupp backtracked just slightly in 2020 but still totaled 92 grabs for 974 yards and three touchdowns. Needless to say, Kupp is still regarded as one of the game's best slot receivers.

He should see a heavy dose of passes over the middle of the field from Stafford. Plus, Kupp has also voiced his vision on wanting to expand his role to get some looks along the outside. Kupp could deliver high-end WR2 value and he's not being drafted until the middle of round six in most formats (good value).

TE Tyler Higbee

ADP: 136

Position Ranking: 10

Despite drafting Jacob Harris in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, McVay has remained high on how he'll utilize Higbee this season. Coming off a 2020 campaign in which he recorded a career-high five touchdowns, Higbee could once again be a red zone target that Stafford and McVay take full advantage of.

However, one reason to be cautious in drafting Higbee stems from how many mouths the Rams have to feed on offense. And with Harris being thrown into the mix, he may cut into some of Higbee's snaps. In a position that is limited among the pristine pass-catchers, Higbee is a low-end starter in most formats.

Rams Defense

ADP: 146

Position Ranking: 1

The Rams put together the No. 1 defense last season and despite losing two crucial starters in the secondary, they still remain in the top spot. With defensive tackle Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey patrolling new defensive coordinator Raheem Morris' unit, the fantasy experts don't expect much of a dropoff.

Rookie linebacker Ernest Jones, defensive tackle Bobby Brown III and cornerback Robert Rochell all bring the defense optimism in what they can do in Year 1. If you want the Rams' defense, it will take a relatively early pick among defenses selected in fantasy football this season.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.