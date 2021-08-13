Rams vs. Chargers Preseason Preview: 3 Storylines to Follow

Which storylines will draw attention in the Rams vs. Chargers preseason opener?

To kickstart the Los Angeles Rams preseason schedule, they'll host their inner-city rival, the Los Angeles Chargers.

Both coaches — Sean McVay and Brandon Staley — have made clear that their players of significance will not see the field in the team's preseason opener.

Instead, the game will feature primarily rookies or players fighting for roster spots. It will also give fans a first look at Raheem Morris, the Rams' new defensive coordinator, as well as Staley, the new coach of the Chargers.

1. Rams Running Back Depth

The most notable storyline throughout training camp has revolved around who will back up Darrell Henderson. With Henderson due to sit out, there should be a handful of carries to go around.

In the Rams-Cowboys joint practice last week, Xavier Jones and Jake Funk got some looks after Henderson's lead role. Nothing is set for the No.2 and No.3 running back options, but preseason play will have a lot to do with how McVay determines which player will serve specific roles.

2. Which Safety's Will Shine?

The safety position is a spot left in uncertainty. The Rams do have a handful of guys who can solidify the starting spot, but the way it currently sits right now, Taylor Rapp, Terrell Burgess and a handful of undrafted signees remain in a position battle.

Who will get the most snaps? How will Morris deploy them? A lot can be answered in preseason games.

3. Who Will Handle The Punt Return Duties?

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp was listed as the team's punt returner on the Rams' first unofficial depth chart release, but McVay shot down that idea after Thursday's practice. So who could it be?

Perhaps Tutu Atwell could get some opportunities in that role. Atwell gathered limited experience returning kicks and punts at Louisville, and with his dynamic speed, he has the ability to flip the field so he could be an intriguing option.

Records: Rams (0-0) vs. Chargers (0-0)

Odds: Chargers -3.5 (-105)

Stat: In a matchup between the two franchises that will play their home games at the same venue, this will be the first time SoFi Stadium will have fans in attendance.

Fun Fact: In four seasons with the Rams, McVay has been a strong advocate for sitting his key players in the preseason. While some pushback occurred initially, he's led the Rams to a 43-21 record, reaching the playoffs in three of four seasons — including a trip to Super Bowl LIII.

Keep An Eye On: Which running back among the bunch fighting for a roster spot will boost their stock the most? The running back room will be one to monitor closely.

Rams' Key To Victory: Despite being a preseason game, the competitive nature of players and coaches always drives them to win. This game will be more about evaluations than anything. However, with quarterback Matthew Stafford and John Wolford sidelined, the duties will be handed over to Devlin 'Duck' Hodges and Bryce Perkins. Those two will be attempting to win the No.3 quarterback spot, and the key to victory will be determined by how accurate they can stack drives, resulting in scores.

Game Time: Saturday, August 14 at 7:00 P.M. (PT)

Location: SoFi Stadium

TV/Streaming: KCBS-TV: (Los Angeles and Orange County), NFL Network (National)

Radio: 93.1 JACK FM

The Final Word: "We'll get a chance to see a lot of our depth guys because there's going to be probably about 35 players that are not playing in this game for us," McVay said following Thursday's practice. "The goal is always to try to stay healthy."

Continue Reading: Rams Injury News on S Nick Scott

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.