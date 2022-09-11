Skip to main content

Jalen Ramsey: Rams 'Scheme' to Blame for Loss to Bills?

"I’m sure we all would’ve liked to play man a little bit more,'' said the star cornerback Ramsey, who had the task of guarding Diggs for the majority of the game.
The Los Angeles Rams, their fingers full of proud jewelry but their egos full of questions  after the defending Super Bowl champs fell against the Buffalo Bills in a 31-10 loss on Thursday night at SoFi Stadium, have much to ponder.

And Jalen Ramsey is doing so openly.

"I’m sure we all would’ve liked to play man a little bit more,'' said the star cornerback Ramsey, who had the task of guarding Diggs for the majority of the game ... and who did not exactly thrive.

So what, exactly, went wrong? Maybe it was the head coach's fault.

“I’m not gonna run away from the mistakes I made,” said coach Sean McVay, who conceded to some "execution'' issues.  “We’re gonna fix this. That’s all we know how to do.”

Of course, players gotta play. Bills QB Josh Allen threw a trio of TD passes and ran for another. The Rams couldn’t stop Diggs, who had eight catches for 122 yards and a score, and the Rams couldn't stop Gabriel Davis, who pitched in with four catches for 88 yards and a score.

“Obviously we’ve gotta watch the film,'' Ramsey said. "I feel like we kind of had a mentality like, ‘Bend, don’t break’ a lot, because they were driving the ball but they weren’t scoring. ...''

Well, ya. Until they exploded from a 10-10 halftime tie and ended up scoring 31.

“You give credit to those guys,'' McVay said of Buffalo. "That’s gonna be a really, really good football team.”

And the Rams can be the same. But ... well, obviously we’ve gotta watch the film.''

