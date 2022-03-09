Jalen Ramsey Asks Fans For Help In Recruiting OBJ and Von Miller Back to Rams

Ramsey is trying desperately to keep the band together and run it back in 2022

Winning the Super Bowl is a team effort. That was never evidenced more than last month when the L.A. Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in a nail-biter that at times featured both offensive dominance and defensive prowess in the same series.

Wideout Odell Beckham Jr. and linebacker Von Miller were both mid-season additions and big parts of that win for the Rams, and both will become free agents next week.

The Rams can still sign one or both players before free agency kicks in, but we haven't heard much in the way of negotiations between the team and either player, leaving us to believe Beckham and Miller will test the open market.

On Tuesday night, Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey took to Twitter to ask for help in convincing Beckham and Miller to return to Los Angeles.

Both players have expressed an interest in returning to the Rams to "run it back," but Miller has also opened up on social media about a possible return to the Broncos.

That desire to return to Denver might be stronger than ever now that the Broncos have a bonafide franchise quarterback again after yesterday's trade with the Seattle Seahawks to acquire Russell Wilson.

Beckham should have his share of offers on an open market after a half-season in L.A. where he proved he can still be "the guy." Beckham's reputation took a hit after being released from the Cleveland Browns, but his career was somewhat reborn with the Rams and he now has a Super Bowl win to his name.

Ramsey desperately wants both players back next season and is asking for your help with his cause.

