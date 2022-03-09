Skip to main content

'Rams First': LB Von Miller Reveals NFL Free Agency Signing Pecking Order

Miller's chances of returning back to Denver seem to be heating up. But ...

"I wonder if they will give me my old locker back?" 

These are the words of Rams linebacker Von Miller on social media Monday morning. The former Bronco and Super Bowl MVP posted a picture of himself in his old threads with captions reading the above and "58 or 40 in (orange and blue)." 

Miller didn't beat around the bush with this one. As the 32-year-old enters his first true journey through free agency, he wants everyone to know that his consideration of Denver is serious. 

"I wouldn't tease y'all like that, man," Miller said in an Instagram video. "It's real, man. My first time ever being a free agent. I'm just sitting back on the beach. Waiting on it, man. Broncos Country, what's up?"

Dec 21, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller (40) celebrates after the game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. The Rams defeated the Seahawks 20-10.

Von Miller

Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Von Miller holds the Vince Lombardi trophy during the Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Von Miller

Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Von Miller hoists the George Halas Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium.

Von Miller

Miller seems to love giving fans a sneak peek at his thought process as he tests the open market. On Sunday, he posted a list on Instagram of all the things he's accomplished in his short time as a Ram. 

Unchecked at the bottom of the list was "run it back" in all caps. 

And indeed, two days later, Miller has spoken again - this time trying to make it clear that the Rams will get the first crack at him.

Miller talked to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports and confirmed the mutual interest between Miller and the Rams to keep him in Los Angeles.

“I want to figure it out with the Rams first and foremost because they’ve been real good to me,” Miller told Anderson. “On the slim chance that can’t happen, then I’ll explore all my options.”

The Rams sent a second and third-round pick to the Broncos for Miller in early November. Miller became a key piece of Los Angeles’ defense in its championship run, recording 5.0 sacks and 12 tackles for loss in the regular season along with 4.0 sacks, six tackles for loss, and six QB hits in the postseason.

If Miller is to hit free agency, there would likely be a strong market for his services as an edge rusher.

In November, the Broncos traded Miller to the Rams in exchange for second and third round picks in 2022. The deal clearly paid off for the Super Bowl champion Rams, but Denver is now in a position for great payoff as well.

Two high draft selections could possibly have come at the cost of nothing for Denver if Miller were to return. But with all sides benefiting in this case, it's hard to see anyone coming out unhappy. 

Miller had two sacks and one pass defended in LA's 23-20 win over Cincinnati in the Super Bowl on Feb. 13. 

super von rams

Von Miller

von miller free

Von Miller

USATSI_17362638

Von Miller

