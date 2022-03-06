Mutual Interest for Rams and Miller to 'Run it Back' in 2022

Looking like his younger self last season after a trade to the Rams, Von Miller is one of the top free agents of 2022

Von Miller has mentioned on several occasions how much he enjoyed playing in Los Angeles and playing alongside Aaron Donald. After coming over to the Rams in a trade from the Broncos on Nov. 1 and recovering from an injury, Miller quickly returned to his old, dominating form in Week 10 and never looked back.

Von Miller

As one of the top free agents available, Miller is due a big payday. Maybe more than the Rams can afford. But according to the NFL Network, "there's mutual interest in him being back in L.A. It’s gonna be high but I have no doubt the Rams are going to do everything they possibly can to bring him back.”

Miller even posted on his own Instagram account that maybe a return to L.A. is in the works.

There's no doubt Miller will be shown offers from other clubs soliciting his services next season and beyond. One of those clubs could be courting him from his hometown of Dallas, Texas.

While Miller is clear he's not against returning to L.A. to once again play alongside Aaron Donald - who is still reportedly still contemplating retirement - there might be some appeal to returning home and ending his career where it all started.

Miller was born in the Dallas suburb of DeSoto and attended DeSoto High School before being recruited by and playing for Texas A&M. Miller was the No. 2 overall draft pick in 2011 by the Denver Broncos where he began his legendary NFL career.

Von Miller

He still has roots here, and business interests here.

According to Spotrac.com, Miller's open market value is in the neighborhood of $21 million over two years. Neither the Rams or the Cowboys are in the best shape in terms of salary cap space for next season.

It may come down to the best offer and where Miller's heart truly lies.