Rams Camp: WR Cooper Kupp Missing from Player's List of NFL's Best

There might not be a better brotherly duo in the NFL than Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs and Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs. The two brothers are fiercely loyal to each other and have been vocal supporters of one another.

Trevon has openly campaigned for Stefon to be called one of the best receivers in the NFL, whether that be on social media or in interviews with the media. Most recently, Trevon was on the I Am Athlete Podcast, where he was prompted to list his top five receivers in the NFL.

All the names he listed have all made solid cases for being considered the best receiver in the NFL, with Trevon placing Stefon atop his list. Rounding out his top five are the Oakland Raiders' Davante Adams, the Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill, Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase, and Dallas Cowboys pass-catcher and teammate CeeDee Lamb.

After choosing his brother No. 1, Trevon couldn't find his next selection of Chase, who was left off the list of selections completely and had to be written in by Diggs. While the argument could be made that it's way too soon for Chase to appear on any lists like this, his rookie season was that good.

But there is one noticeable, glaring omission from Trevon's list. That's the current, reigning Super Bowl MVP and Los Angeles Ram wideout, Cooper Kupp.

Kupp's name has been mentioned by others as one of the best in the league, so why is he being overlooked by Diggs?

Kupp's numbers prior to the arrival of quarterback Matthew Stafford were not the most impressive. In four seasons before the landmark trade for Stafford, when Jared Goff was throwing passes for the Rams, Kupp tallied just 288 catches on 407 targets for 3,570 yards and 24 touchdowns in 54 games.

Last season in 17 games with Stafford under center, Kupp has 145 catches on 191 targets, for 1,947 yards, and 16 touchdowns. That was one of the most prolific seasons of any offensive player last year.

Kupp won 2021 AP Offensive Player of the Year, but fell short of the league MVP, as Aaron Rodgers took home that award once again. Kupp did receive one of the 50 votes.

While Kupp might not be a top 5 receiver at the time of this writing, there's no question he has the potential, especially with Stafford as his quarterback.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook