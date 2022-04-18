Skip to main content

Rams Jalen Ramsey's Reaction to No Longer Being NFL's Highest-Paid Defensive Back

Ramsey posted on Twitter about being the second-highest paid defensive back

The Rams' Jalen Ramsey signed a five-year, $100 million contract in 2020, with $71.2 million guaranteed, making him the highest defensive back in the NFL. But that status didn't last long, as, on Monday, the Cleveland Browns inked Denzel Ward to a new contract.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) defends against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.

Jalen Ramsey

80819-jalen-ramsey-main

Jalen Ramsey

brad ramsey

Jalen Ramsey

Ward, the fourth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft signed a five-year, $100.5 million extension with the Browns. That's exactly $500,000 more than Ramsey's contract, and Ward's signing bonus is just $22.000 more than Ramsey's. And all of that is 100 percent on purpose. 

Ramsey is still in a good place financially, however as he enters the second year of his deal. He'll make $15 million in 2022, 10 times what he made in 2021. He commented on Twitter about his new status as the second-place earner.

Ramsey was completely professional as he congratulated Ward on his new contract on Twitter, saying that he had been waiting for this moment and Ward “DEFINITELY DESERVES IT”.

Statistically, Ramsey still appears to be the better player, at least on paper, making the Pro Bowl in every season he's been in the league except for his rookie campaign when he was named Defensive Rookie of the year. Ramsey missed just five games over the course of his career.

usatsi_17115908_168390307_lowres

Denzel Ward

GettyImages-1236792990-e1650306822757

Denzel Ward

download

Denzel Ward

Ward has made two Pro Bowls over his four seasons but has also missed 13 games during that time. He can boast an NFL-long 99-yard interception return in 2021 and has allowed a passer rating under 80 in all four seasons in the league.

You can follow Timm Hamm on  Twitter at @IndyCarTim

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

