Battle for L.A.: Rams vs. Chargers - How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report

The Rams and Chargers play each other on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, here's the latest on how to watch and betting odds.

The Rams and Chargers face each other on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, as the Rams continue to evaluate talent for next season after having been eliminated from the playoffs. Coach Sean McVay and the Rams tied the 1999 Denver Broncos for the most losses by a defending Super Bowl champion.

“I think it’s about a shift in perspective,” said McVay, who is 2-3 in the regular season and playoffs against his former assistants. “It doesn’t mean that this doesn’t wear on you. ... I think it’s about controlling what you can and when you haven’t been through those types of things before.”

via ESPN

Meanwhile, the Chargers and coach Brandon Staley are heading into the postseason for the first time in four years.

Staley joined the Chargers as head coach in 2021 after serving under McVay as defensive coordinator of the Rams in 2020 and gives McVay credit for his rise to the ranks of head coach.

“I certainly wouldn’t be here without him. There’s a lifelong friend there,” Staley said. “At the same time, we’re great competitors, even though we’re good friends. This game is going to be about competition.”

WHAT: Los Angeles Rams (5-10) at Los Angeles Chargers (9-6)

WHERE: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA (71,500)

WHEN: Sunday, Jan 1, 2023, 1:25 p.m. PT

TELEVISION: CBS / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: ESPN LA 710 AM | 93.1 JACK FM

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Los Angeles Rams +6.5 (-110), Los Angeles Chargers -6.5 (-110)

TOTAL: 41.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Rams +225, Chargers -275

