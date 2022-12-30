Follow along with RamDigest.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

DEC 30 EKELER QUESTIONABLE

The Los Angeles Chargers might be without one of their best offensive players this Sunday against the Rams at SoFi Stadium, with star running back Austin Ekeler being limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

Ekeler is listed on the Chargers' injury report as having a knee injury.

Ekeler has 1,406 yards from scrimmage and 16 touchdowns on total 282 touches in 2022 and is a focal point of the Chargers' offense.