Rams vs. Seahawks Season Finale: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report

The Rams close the season on Sunday in Seattle against the Seahawks.

The Los Angeles Rams travel north to Seattle to take on the Seahawks in the season finale at Lumen Field on Sunday. The Rams will wrap up their first losing season since 2016 and their first in coach Sean McVay's six seasons in L.A.

The Seahawks are still alive for a playoff spot and will be playing to win as they must beat the Rams on Sunday and the Lions have to beat the Packers.

Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner makes his return to Seattle where he spent the first 10 seasons in the league. In his first meeting against his former team in L.A., Wagner posted seven tackles, two sacks, and an interception.

via ESPN

Seahawks wideout DK Metcalf will no doubt be looking for a bounce-back game after just one catch for three yards on five targets against the Jets last week, his lowest production since his rookie season.

Metcalf will once again be matched up against Rams corner Jalen Ramsey, after putting up 127 yards on eight catches and a touchdown against Ramsey last month.

WHAT: Los Angeles Rams (5-11) at Seattle Seahawks (8-8)

WHERE: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA (68,740)

WHEN: Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, 1:25 p.m. PT

TELEVISION: FOX / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: ESPN LA 710 AM | 93.1 JACK FM

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Los Angeles Rams +3.5 (+125), Seattle Seahawks -3.5 (-150)

TOTAL: 41.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Rams +205, Seahawks -250

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Want even more L.A. Rams news? Check out the SI.com team page here.