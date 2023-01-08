Rams-Seahawks: Meyers Gives Seattle 6-3 Lead

The Rams meet the Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday and Ram Digest brings you all the action with our live game updates.

The Los Angeles Rams travel north to Seattle to take on the Seahawks in the season finale at Lumen Field on Sunday. The Rams will wrap up their first losing season since 2016 and their first in coach Sean McVay's six seasons in L.A.

The Seahawks are still alive for a playoff spot and will be playing to win as they must beat the Rams on Sunday and the Lions have to beat the Packers.

Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner makes his return to Seattle where he spent the first 10 seasons in the league. In his first meeting against his former team in L.A., Wagner posted seven tackles, two sacks, and an interception.

Seahawks wideout DK Metcalf will no doubt be looking for a bounce-back game after just one catch for three yards on five targets against the Jets last week, his lowest production since his rookie season.

Metcalf will once again be matched up against Rams corner Jalen Ramsey, after putting up 127 yards on eight catches and a touchdown against Ramsey last month.

Live game updates will appear here after kickoff...

First Quarter

Rams' cornerback Jalen Ramsey intercepted Geno Smith's first pass and returned it 28 yards to the Seattle 11-yard line.

Change of Possession

The Rams' offense could not take advantage of the great field position, picking up just seven yards before a Matt Gay 22-yard field goal.

Rams 3, Seahawks 0

Change of Possession

Smith and the Seahawks respond, connecting with Lockett on an early third down. Showing off some trickery, DeeJay Dallas takes a direct snap 27 yards down to the Rams' 14.

The Rams' defense would stand tall in the redzone, sacking Smith before breaking up his 3rd and 15 pass to D.K Metcalf. Jason Meyers' 37-yard field goal was good.

Rams 3, Seahawks 3

Change of Possession

Two sacks helped the Seahawks' defense get off the field with a three-and-out.

Change of Possession

After a first-down run by Kenneth Walker for a gain of four yards. Geno Smith picks up 17 yards with two straight scrambles. Three plays later, a false start on Seattle backed them up on 3rd and 14.

Smith found Noah Fant for a gain of eight, which brought out Meyers for another field goal.

Seahawks 6, Rams 3

