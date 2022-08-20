Rams Lead Texans 3-0 Mid-Second Quarter: Live Game Log

The Los Angeles Rams host the Houston Texans in Week 2 of the NFL preseason, as the team introduces some new faces to the roster and adjusts to some roster losses from last season. Free agents and rookies continue to introduce themselves in the locker room and take over for stars from last season like Von Miller, Andrew Whitworth, and Odell Beckham Jr.

While the 2022-23 Rams squad mostly stayed intact from last season, there are some new faces as LA begins its defense of the Super Bowl LVI title.

Once again, the majority of Los Angeles starters will not play, including quarterback Matthew Stafford, who will once again sit after an elbow procedure during the offseason.

That means some more playing time for signal-caller Bryce Perkins who will attempt to build on a strong showing last week when he completed 10 of 17 passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns.

Also looking to build on a big week is undrafted rookie wideout Lance McCutcheon, who caught five passes last week for 87 yards and two touchdowns.

After the game in the locker room, coach Sean McVay told his players that “no one showed up more” than McCutcheon.

The Rams beat cross-town rival Chargers 29-22 in their preseason opener. With the regular season approaching, evaluating rookies and roster hopefuls will continue vs. the Texans.

Follow along with Ram Digest as we update you through the night on Rams vs. Texans from SoFi Stadium on Friday night.

Updates will appear below after the game starts.

FIRST QUARTER: Rams 3, Texans 0

The Rams begin the game with the ball from the 27.

John Wolford took first crack at quarterback for L.A. on the first drive of the game, but they could only go three-and-out to begin the game.

Bradley Dixon punted 53 yards to the Houston 20, but an offsides penalty on Houston gave the Rams a first down at the L.A. 32.

Wolford was sacked and then completed a short pass to Calais before an incomplete pass and another fourth-down punt. The Rams drive went 11 yards in six plays in 3:01.

Dixon punted 52 yards to the Houston 18 and King returned the kick 14 yards for the Texans to the 32.

Davis Mills began the game at quarterback for Houston.

Mills passed to Nico Collins for seven yards then the Rams' Durant forced a fumble. Collins recovered and ran another 10 yards for a first down.

Mack ran left tackle for five yards, Mills passed to Collins for five yards before Mills was sacked at the L.A. 44. Mack ran again for three yards and MIlls passed to Burkhead for a gain of only one forcing a fourth down punt. The Texans' drive went 29 yards in six plays in 3:45.

Rather than trying a 58-yard field goal, the Texans punted for a touchback. L.A. had the ball at its own 25 with 8:14 left in the first quarter.

On the first play of the Rams' next drive, Wolford hits Lance McCutcheon for 22 yards to the L.A. 42. Wolford then hit Landon Akers to the Houston 37 for 21 yards.

On 3rd and 1 from the Houston 28, the Texans lined up offside for a Rams' first down at the 23.

On 3rd and 11 from the Houston 24, the Texans sacked Wolford for a loss of one yard for a 43-yard field goal attempt.

FIELD GOAL RAMS: Matt Gay hits from 43 yards out to put the Rams on the board first. The scoring drive went 55 yards in eight plays and took 3:25 off the clock. With 4:49 left in the first quarter, it's 3-0 Rams.

Tremon Smith returned the kickoff 26 yards to the Houston 23.

On 3rd and 6, Jonah Williams sacked Mills who fumbled at the Houston 4. Johnston punted 66 yards to the LA 30 and returned 12 yards by Trammell to the LA 42. The Texans' drive went -19 yards in three plays.

Wolford got sacked at the LA 32 for a loss of 10 yards on 1st and 10. Then the Rams' offensive line fails again on 3rd and 9 as Wolford was sacked for a loss of six yards. The drive went three plays and -5 yards in 1:16.

Houston took over at their own four yard line. A heavy dose of Mack running the ball on 1st and 2nd down ends the first quarter with a 3rd and 4 from the Houston 11.

SECOND QUARTER: Rams 3, Texans 0

Mills starts the second quarter with an eight-yard pass to Collins to the Houston 19. But the Texans can muster only two more yards on the drive and punt on 4th and 9. The Texans drive went 15 yards in six plays and took 3:16 off the clock.

Johnston punted 53 yards to the LA 27 with an Akers return for no gain with 12:47 left in the half.

On 3rd and 7 Wolford found Trammell at the LA 39 for a nine-yard gain. Three plays later, the Rams go for it on 4th and 2, and Wolford found Hopkins across the middle for a six-yard gain.

Calais carried for five and seven yards for another first down before Wolford fumbles the snap on 1st and 10. Two plays later Wolford is sacked on 3rd and 12 forcing a punt from the Houston 37.

Dixon punted 44 yards for a touchback. The Texans took over at their own 25 with 6:01 left in the half.

