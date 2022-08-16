Nerves are a part of life, especially on the first day of a new job.

Unless you're Los Angeles Rams rookie cornerback Decobie Durant, who certainly didn't sound nervous while mic'd up for his preseason debut.

"I feel like Gucci Mane 'First Day Out,'" Durant said with a smile before kickoff. "I'm turnt right now."

For Durant, the opportunity to play in the NFL was the realization of a lifelong dream. While the South Carolina State alum has starred in training camp, nothing compared to getting his first taste of game action.

"NFL Game. We in the NFL," Durant told teammate Grant Haley on the sideline. "I woke up this morning and haven't stopped smiling since. I can't stop smiling."

The 5-10, 183-pound Durant has made countless plays on the ball throughout Los Angeles' offseason program, standing out in both OTAs and camp. His infectious energy and enthusiasm made him shine in a different way on Saturday night, with the microphone catching it all.

Durant also showed the side of a caring, attentive teammate, reacting in awe to an outstanding catch by rookie receiver Lance McCutcheon.

"He got off of two dudes," Durant said. "Big, one hand. Give me it! He ran for his life."

Durant's support of McCutcheon didn't stop there. The Montana State product made another touchdown grab on a jump ball in the corner of the endzone, to which Durant called the whole way.

"McCutcheon ... McCutcheon ... McCutcheon ... McCutcheon," exclaimed Durant as the ball was in the air. "I told y'all! He scored two touchdowns in his first game."

The Rams' 29-22 preseason win over the Los Angeles Chargers was ultimately just that: a preseason win. But to Durant, it meant much more.

"It took a lot of hard work and dedication," Durant told fellow rookie defensive back Russ Yeast. "A lot of adversity."

In the end, Saturday evening was special for Durant, starting with a Gucci Mane reference and ending with a Rams victory.

