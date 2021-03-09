NFL Draft Bible mock draft: Rams take LB Chazz Surratt

In their latest, seven-round mock draft this week, NFL Draft Bible has the Los Angeles Rams taking North Carolina linebacker Chazz Surratt in the second round.

The Rams have six picks overall in this year’s draft, including a projected two, compensatory picks in the third round.

Here are the Rams picks in this week’s mock draft:

Second Round: LB Chazz Surratt, North Carolina

Third Round: DE Elerson Smith, Northern Iowa

Third round: QB Kellen Mond, Texas A&M

Fourth round: C Drake Jackson, Kentucky

Sixth round: WR Jaelon Darden, North Texas

Seventh round: S Joshuah Bledsoe: S, Missouri



Overall, the mixture of talent in this mock draft is pretty solid and check boxes for several of the Rams’ needs. There’s balance, with three players on offense and three on defense. It addresses areas of need up front on offense and defense, along with adding playmakers at linebacker, receiver and safety.



At 6-3 and 225 pounds, Surratt is an intriguing prospect as a former quarterback-turned-linebacker and offers an interesting story that you can check out here. Although Surratt has played just two years at linebacker, he would be a good addition as a run-and-chase linebacker, running a 4.5-second, 40-yard dash.



Surrratt finished with 91 tackles – including 7.5 for a loss – and six sacks for North Carolina last season.

At 6-7 and 245 pounds, Smith did not play at Northern Iowa last season due to COVID-19. But he has the size and athleticism to develop and make an impact at the next level. Smith totaled 63 tackles (21.5 tackles for a loss), 14 sacks and 14 quarterback hurries in 2019.

Jackson is a four-year starter and second-team, All-SEC selection last year at Kentucky. Darden posted 74 catches for 1,1190 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns, averaging 16.1 yards per reception at North Texas in his final college season. He would appear to add a deep threat to L.A.’s offense. Bledsoe finished with 41 tackles, an interception and six pass breakups in his senior season for the Tigers.

My only nitpick would be Mond in the third round. The Rams already have four quarterbacks on the roster in Matthew Stafford, John Wolford, Bryce Perkins and Devlin Hodges. They like Wolford as a developmental prospect moving forward at 26 years old. And even though I thought Mond played good at the Senior Bowl and has some upside as a mobile quarterback with good arm strength, quarterback is not a need for the Rams at this point.



Instead, the Rams should look to add another playmaker on offense in the draft.