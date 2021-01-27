NFL Draft Bible mock draft: Rams take OL Liam Eichenberg

In the first, three-round mock draft, NFL Draft Bible has the Los Angeles Rams selecting Notre Dame offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg got to L.A at No. 57 in the second round.

In the third round, NFL Draft Bible has the Rams selecting Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo at No. 89.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic (subscription needed) has the Rams taking Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses in the second round of his mock draft.

The Rams, of course, traded the team’s first round selection to the Jaguars in midseason deal for cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Jacksonville has the No. 25 overall selection in this year’s draft, and NFL Draft Bible has the Jaguars selecting Tennessee offensive guard Trey Smith with that selection.

Analysis of second-round pick: With Andrew Whitworth entering the final year of his contract and turning 40 years old in December, it certainly makes sense to add a potential left tackle of the future in Eichenberg, a three-year starter at left tackle for the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame has had several offensive lineman go on to successful pro careers, including Ronnie Stanley, Quenton Nelson, Zack Martin and Mike McGlinchey.

However, the Rams do have some developmental prospects that could emerge as eventual starters at tackle in Joe Noteboom, Bobby Evans and Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

So, the Rams could look to add an offensive playmaker here to generate some juice on offense and the return game like Purdue’s Rondale Moore.

The Rams came in at No. 22 in scoring last season, averaging just 23 points a contest and finished with 50-passing plays of 20-plus yards, No. 14 in the NFL

Analysis of the third-round pick: Again, cornerback is a need position for the Rams, even though Jalen Ramsey is a shutdown corner and Darious Williams likely will stay put as a restricted free agent.

Nickel corner Troy Hill is an unrestricted free agent and the Rams could use more depth at the position.

At 6-1 and 190 pounds, Adebo’s size stands out along with his eight career interceptions in two years as a starter. Adebo opted out of the 2020 season for Stanford.

However, with the Rams exploring their options at quarterback, perhaps they add another developmental prospect to the quarterback room with good movement skills like Georgia’s Jamie Newman, a graduate transfer who played in the same offense as Rams’ backup quarterback John Wolford at Wake Forest . Newman opted out of the 2020 season for the Bulldogs.