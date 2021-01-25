Monday Mock Draft: Three Rounds. Every NFL team's picks through Day Two

Welcome to the 2021 Mock Draft 1.o version, which comes on the heels of the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl, where 136 players have been invited for an opportunity to perform in front of all 32 NFL teams. While the event may have a different look and feel this year due to the pandemic, there is no doubt that risers and sliders will emerge. Factor in the potential pro days that the NFL is planning come March and there is sure to be plenty moving and shaking by the time April arrives.

For the purposes of this mock draft, no trades were projected. Selections were made based on NFL Draft Bible big board value, team needs and understanding of NFL front office philosophies, in order to help predict how the first three rounds of the draft could unfold. Buckle up and enjoy! Don’t forget to check back throughout the week for our exclusive on-location coverage of the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

ROUND 1

1. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-15) – Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson:

The sheriff Urban Meyer is enamored with Lawrence and this selection could provide the organization with the greatest head coach/quarterback combo in franchise history. The sun shall rise in Jacksonville, soon.

2. New York Jets (2-14) – Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon:

All indications are the Jets will move forward with Sam Darnold as their starting quarterback under new head coach Robert Saleh. However, general manager Joe Douglas could have an opportunity to land a handsome ransom for the rights to Justin Fields here.

3. Miami Dolphins (10-6) (via Houston Texans) – Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU:

The Miami brass intends to build around Tua and no better way to do that then to add the most talented playmaker in this year’s draft; Chase is a bonafide WR1 who can bring an added dimension to the offense.

4. Atlanta Falcons (4-12) – Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State:

Whether the organization retains Matt Ryan for another season remains to be seen. Regardless, the opportunity to select their franchise quarterback of the next decade here is too good to pass up.

5. Cincinnati Bengals (4-11-1) – Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida:

It’s a bit high for the next offensive tackle to come off the board here, so what better way to protect your quarterback than to add an explosive, big play safety net underneath in the passing game with the selection of Pitts.

6. Philadelphia Eagles (4-11-1) – DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama:

Some caution his thinly built frame but Smith is an electrifying talent who could restore hope in the Carson Wentz reclamation project.

7. Detroit Lions (5-11) – Zack Wilson, QB, BYU:

With the news that Detroit will part ways with quarterback Matthew Stafford this offseason and the new regime looking to start over, the selection of Wilson signals the dawn of a new era in Motown.

8. Carolina Panthers (5-11) – Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State:

After an all-defensive draft a year ago, Carolina adds the face of their defense in Parsons, to help lead the charge for one of the premier teams on the rise in the NFL.

9. Denver Broncos (5-11) – Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia:

With pending free agent Von Miller in the midst of an off-field controversy, it could be time for the team to part ways as they transition leadership under new general manager George Paton.

10. Dallas Cowboys (6-10) – Patrick Surtain Jr., CB, Alabama:

Pairing Surtain Jr. with his former college teammate Trevon Diggs would provide some much needed stability in the secondary. Dallas was amongst the worst in the league in allowing big plays (11 plays of 40-plus yards) and touchdowns (34) via the air.

11. New York Giants (6-10) – Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami:

Upgrading the pass-rush should be a priority this offseason. Having the option the mix-and-match Rosseau with Leonard Williams is an appealing combination.

12. San Francisco 49ers (6-10) – Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan: T

he departures continue to mount on defense in San Francisco with the loss of defensive coordinator Robert Saleh this year, the trade of DeForest Buckner last year and what appears to be the inevitable release of Dee Ford, plus Nick Bosa injury woes to boot. Adding Paye will pay-off.

13. Los Angeles Chargers (7-9) – Rashawn Slater, OL, Northwestern:

There is a strong buzz in the scouting community surrounding Slater who owns the makeup of a long-time, plug-and-play starter.

14. Minnesota Vikings (7-9) – Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas:

Help is needed on the front lines and Cosmi can step in and compete immediately for the starting left tackle position.

15. New England Patriots (7-9) – Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri:

A firestarter for the Tigers, Bolton packs a fierce competitiveness and relentless motor, which would allow for his style of play to flourish in the Patriots scheme.

16. Arizona Cardinals (8-8) – Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina:

The Cardinals need to add an extinguisher in the secondary and Horn brings similar size and physicality traits to that of division-rival, Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

17. Las Vegas Raiders (8-8) – Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame:

Rebuilding the linebacker unit has been a continuous work in progress with minimal results. The selection of ‘JOK,’ offers a multi-faceted overall game, which enables him to stay on the field for all four downs.

18. Dolphins – Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama:

The luxury of owning two first round picks enables the ‘Fins to double down with Waddle and Chase, to join DeVante Parker for the Tua trifecta weapon play on offense!

19. Washington Football Team (7-9) – Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse:

What a great complimentary piece to add on the backend, to help supplement the front line. While there are plenty of needs on offense, the way Cisco fits is just too enticing.

20. Chicago Bears (8-8) – Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech:

It remains to be seen who Darrisaw will be protecting for but the Bears need to fortify their protection up front and this is a great building block to begin with.

21. Indianapolis Colts (11-5) – Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech:

The Colts will have half of their cornerbacks hit the open market this offseason, including starter Xavier Rhodes. The addition of Farley helps to ease some of the potential loss.

22. Tennessee Titans (11-5) – Jaelen Phillips, Edge, Miami:

It's clear that the patchwork signings of Jadeveon Clowney and Vic Beasley turned out to be more of a hope than any real substance. Phillips can provide an immediate pass-rush impact presence.

23. Jets (via Seattle Seahawks) – Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson:

While many would like to see a playmaker added to help provide Sam Darnold with some legitimate weapons, the selection of Etienne would help ease some of the pressure off the young quarterback and add a pass-catching threat out of the backfield into the mix.

24. Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4) – Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama:

Finding supplements at the tackle position appears to be a need for just about every organization but especially Pittsburgh, who awaits the status of pending free agents Alejandro Villanueva (retirement?) and Zach Banner.

25. Jaguars (via Los Angeles Rams) – Trey Smith, OG, Tennessee:

Should general manager Trent Baalke stay true to his philosophy of taking the best player available, with Urban Meyer’s blessing of course, then Smith would seem to fit the bill, while adding much needed protection for their new asset, Lawrence.

26. Cleveland Browns (11-5) – Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue:

The team seemed to thrive without Odell Beckham Jr. in the lineup and his return to the team remains questionable. Adding Moore injects a dynamic playmaker that they thought they were getting when they traded for OBJ.

27. Baltimore Ravens (11-5) – Spencer Brown, OT, Northern Iowa:

Depth was already an issue along the offensive line and starting right tackle DJ Fluker is set to hit free agency. The Ravens have never shied away from small school talent and Brown fits the team’s lunch bucket mantra.

28. New Orleans Saints (12-4) – Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State:

With Dree Brees headed to the broadcast booth, will Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill both want to return to the team? Neither is necessarily the long-term answer. Bringing one back while grooming Lance could give them their future quarterback for the next decade.

29. Buffalo Bills (13-3) – Alija Vera-Tucker, OG, USC:

With Buffalo set to lose starter Jon Feliciano and/or backup Brian Winters to free agency, the selection of ‘AVT’ would not only be cost-effective but also an upgrade.

30. Green Bay Packers (13-3) – Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida:

Injecting Toney into the Packer's offense could be just what the doctor ordered in a move that seems to be one year too late.

31. Kansas City Chiefs (14-2) – Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU:

After paying premium dollar for Tyrann Mathieu last offseason, the Chiefs will likely be unable to re-sign pending free agent Daniel Sorensen.

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5) – Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama:

You wonder if this is the end of the road for Ndamukong Suh and Vita Vea missed most of the season due to a fractured ankle, so Barmore fits both need and best available player.

ROUND 2

33. Jaguars – Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State

34. Jets – Tyron Campbell, CB, Georgia

35. Falcons – Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

36. Dolphins (via Texans) – Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina

37. Eagles – Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

38. Bengals – Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington

39. Panthers – Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse

40. Broncos – Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State

41. Lions – Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

42. Giants – Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU

43. 49ers – Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

44. Cowboys – Tyree Gillespie, S, Missouri

45. Jaguars (via Vikings) – Landon Dickerson, C, Alabama

46. Patriots – Joe Tryon, DE, Washington

47. Chargers – Aaron Banks, OG, Notre Dame

48. Raiders – Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa

49. Cardinals – Joseph Ossai, OLB, Texas

50. Dolphins – Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina

51. Washington – Jaylen Mayfield, OT, Michigan

52. Bears – Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC

53. Titans – Osa Odighizuwa, DL, UCLA

54. Colts – Patrick Jones II, DE, Pittsburgh

55. Steelers – Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

56. Seahawks – Jacoby Stevens, LB/S, Seahawks

57. Rams – Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame

58. Ravens – Jayson Oweh, OLB, Penn State

59. Browns – Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State

60. Saints – Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami

61. Bills – Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia

62. Packers – Jason Myers, OL, Ohio State

63. Chiefs – Elijah Moore, WR, Mississippi

64. Buccaneers – Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

ROUND 3

65. Jaguars – Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson

66. Jets – Hunter Long, TE, Boston College

67. Texans – Carlos Basham, DE, Wake Forest

68. Falcons – Quincy Roche, DE, Miami

69. Bengals – Wyatt Davis, OG, Ohio State

70. Eagles – Jabril Cox, LB, LSU

71. Broncos – Hamsah Nasirildeen, S, Florida State

72. Lions – Jay Tufele, DT, USC

73. Panthers – Daniel Moore Jr., OT, Texas A&M

74. Washington (via 49ers) – Monty Rice, LB, Georgia

75. Cowboys – Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

76. Giants – Jackson Carman, OL, Clemson

77. Patriots (forfeited)

78. Chargers – Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma

79. Vikings – Talanoa Hufanga, S, USC

80. Cardinals – Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina

81. Raiders – Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State

82. Dolphins – Jim Morrissey, C, Pittsburgh

83. Washington – Davis Mills, QB, Stanford

84. Bears – Elijah Molden, CB, Washington

85. Colts – Seth Williams, WR, Auburn

86. Titans – Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville

87. Jets (via Seahawks) – Richard LeCounte III, S, Georgia

88. Steelers – Javian Hawkins, RB, Louisville

89. Rams – Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

90. Browns – Robert Rochell, CB, Central Arkansas

91. Vikings (via Ravens) – Kyle Trask, QB, Florida

92. Browns (via Saints) – Rashad Weaver, DE, Pittsburgh

93. Bills – James Wiggins, S, Cincinnati

94. Packers – Ronnie Perkins, OLB, Oklahoma

95. Chiefs – Aaron Robinson, CB, UCF

96. Buccaneers – Cameron McGrone, LB, Michigan

97. Saints (compensatory via Falcons) – Nahshon Wright, CB, Oregon State