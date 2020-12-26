Prediction: Seahawks over Rams, 24-20

Sean McVay’s success against the Seattle Seahawks during his tenure with the Los Angeles Rams has been well-documented. He’s 5-2 against Seattle. The Rams have won the last two meetings and five of the last six, so McVay has figured out how to beat one of the best team’s in the NFC West on a consistent basis.

And he’ll have to do it again on Sunday to have a chance to win the division for the first time since 2018.

“We’re going to go try to see if we can get a win this week and know what a great challenge it’s going to be,” McVay said. “They’re playing really good the last few weeks and we’ll see on Sunday if we can bring it the right way and rebound from what was the disappointing result and performance last Sunday.”

The Rams can clinch a postseason berth with a win or tie against the Seahawks on Sunday. They can also get in with a win or tie by the Arizona Cardinals at home over the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday afternoon, or a loss or tie by the Chicago Bears visiting the 1-13 Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Matchup microscope

Russell Wilson remains the best quarterback in the NFC West, but he’s had his share of struggles since entering the league in 2012 when facing L.A. Wilson is 7-10 against the Rams, the only losing record he has against a divisional opponent. Wilson’s completed 65 percent of his passes for 3,771 yards, with 24 touchdowns, 11 turnovers and four lost fumbles against the Rams. Aaron Donald has sacked Wilson a career-high 12 times. Earlier this year, the Rams sacked Wilson six times and forced him to turn it over three times in disposing of Seattle, 23-16 in Week 10. The Rams understand how to keep Wilson in the pocket with a controlled rush, not allowing him to get outside to make those spectacular, second-reaction throws. While those numbers are good for L.A., Wilson also usually plays his best at the end of the season. Wilson is 27-13 in the month of December, completing 64 percent of his passes for 8,905 yards with 77 touchdown passes and 25 interceptions and posting a 100.4 passer rating. Although the 12th man will not be in the building at Lumen Field, the Seahawks are 6-1 at home this season.

One to watch

I’ll give you two. While much of the attention will be on Jalen Ramsey facing off against DK Metcalf, an underrated matchup is cat-quick Tyler Lockett on the opposite side against Darious Williams. Lockett needs just 80 yards to give Seattle two 1,000-yard receivers in a single-season for the second-time in franchise history. Brian Blades (1,001) and Joey Galloway (1,039) accomplished the feat in 1995. So, the Kansas State product has some extra motivation in this one, likely going up against L.A.’s interception leader in Williams (4 INTs). Playing in place of injured left tackle Andrew Whitworth, Joe Noteboom will have his hands full keeping Jared Goff clean. According to Pro Football Focus, Noteboom has allowed two sacks and 13 total pressures this season. The New York Jets sacked Goff three times last week, generating consistent pressure against L.A.’s front five. Seattle’s 31 sacks since Week 8 leads the NFL.



Fun to watch

Metcalf needs just 65 yards to break Seattle’s single-season franchise record for receiving yards of 1,287 set by Steve Largent in 1985. But with Ramsey likely shadowing him on Sunday, Metcalf might have to wait a week. Ramsey held Metcalf to zero catches on two targets in the earlier matchup this season, according to Next Gen Stats. Ramsey said he is motivated to do the same thing on Sunday.

Key to the game

Injured and not available in the earlier matchup this year, running backs Chris Carson, Carlos Hyde and Rashard Penny are all healthy and expected to be active against the Rams. Since their return, Seattle has leaned on the running game of late to create balance on offense, averaging 135.5 rushing yards a contest over the last four games. The Rams will have to bottle up Seattle’s running game before turning their attention to Wilson. Will Rams QB Jared Goff make plays and take care of the football? In the month of December, Goff has an 11-10 record, completing 62 percent of his passes for 4,942 yards, with 33 touchdown passes and 20 interceptions.

Prediction

Seahawks 24, Rams 20