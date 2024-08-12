Largest Overreactions To Rams Preseason Opening Win
The Los Angeles Rams routed the Dallas Cowboys 13-12 on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
Though the Rams clinched their first victory in the preseason opener, there were a number of highs and lows throughout the contest that need to be discussed.
Jordan Whittington secured his spot on the Rams final roster: Not an overreaction
The sixth-round pick posted a team-high five receptions for 67 yards in the first frame and finished the game with six catches for 74 yards. His final stats were also a team-high.
"He's a grown man and he played like a grown man with the ball in his hands, did a great job without it," head coach Sean McVay said, via the team's transcript. "I just really like him. He's going to be a factor for us and I thought today was a good start for him and he's the type of guy that's only going to continue to grow from that."
Whittington displayed consistency and physicality reminiscent of his running back days.
Following Stetson Bennett's four interceptions, Jimmy Garoppolo will be the Rams No. 2 quarterback: Not an overreaction
Bennett completed 24 of 38 passes and tallied 224 yards in the defeat over Dallas, but he also threw four interceptions. His one score was the game-winning touchdown pass to tight end Miller Forristall with seconds left in the game.
"I don't know," Bennett said via the team's transcript. "I think it's really good to have, you know – that was probably the weirdest game that I've ever been a part of. Yeah, I don't know. But I told myself today, we're gonna roll with the punches. My goal was to not make any mental errors, which I know – it was basically to run the offense correctly. And I know the interceptions are different, but like to run in and out of the huddle, execute. And I thought we did that for the majority of the day. There were some lapses, obviously, but in the end, it was get the ball in the endzone or you lose, and I think everybody kind of helped to do it."
Despite helping the Rams clinch the win, it's evident Bennett has a lot more work to do to become a refined passer in the NFL.
Jared Verse and Braden Fiske won't be enough to fill Aaron Donald's shoes: Overrreaction
The defensive rookies stood on the sidelines dressed in street clothes on Sunday. Verse and Fiske didn't participate in the preseason opener which shows that McVay had seen enough from the duo.
They've earned their starting spots and only time will tell if the Rams defense can establish themselves as a solid unit in the NFL. The Los Angeles 2024 draft picks are the future for the Rams.