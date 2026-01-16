Rams Add Surprising Names To Thursday's Injury Report

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams announced their Thursday injury report with a shocking addition.

Los Angeles Rams

Did Not Practice

Jimmy Garoppolo (Back) Garoppolo was a full-go for Wednesday.

Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (11) carries the ball during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Garoppolo was praised for his work during the offseason, fine-tuning the offense for Matthew Stafford's return. Stafford credited Garoppolo's work when he came back from injury, speaking on watching Garoppolo while dealing with the frustration of not playing.

“It's challenging," stated Stafford. "All I want to do is practice, play, get out there and be with the guys. I wasn't able to do that, obviously. It was hard because I wanted to be out there but at the same time, it was actually awesome to watch [Quarterback] Jimmy [Garoppolo] do his thing. Honestly, [Quarterback] Stetson [Bennett] got a million more reps in camp so from a team standpoint, we have a lot of guys with a lot of experience."

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) changes signals at the line in the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"I thought Jimmy did a hell of the job and I appreciate the hell out of him, but it's difficult. I've played a bunch of games in this league. I still love playing and all I want to do is be out there and practice and play with these guys so it's been fun the last couple days to be home.”

Limited

Kevin Dotson (Ankle)

Dotson is trending towards playing but Sean McVay will confirm what his status will be on Friday.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (69) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“He's a mountain of a man," stated Matthew Stafford on Dotson's potential return. "He's a beast. When he was playing this year, I thought he was one of the best guards, if not the best guard in the league. If we can get him back, that would be a huge boost. His physicality, his ability to go out there and play is great, but also just the energy he brings. If you guys see him celebrating sometimes when we do good stuff… He's a great guy to have out there and be around. If not, I thought [Offensive Lineman Justin] Dedich played really well last week and we'll roll with him again.”

Full

Matthew Stafford (Right Finger), Xavier Smith (Wrist), Josh Wallace (Ankle), Terrance Ferguson (Hamstring), and Quentin Lake (Foot).

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks downfield against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Jordan Whittington (Foot) was added on Thursday but he'll be a full go. Poona Ford (Elbow) was limited on Wednesday but is a full go.

Chicago Bears

Did Not Practice

Nick McCloud (Groin).

Limited

D.J. Moore (Knee), and Rome Odunze (Foot).

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) leaves the field following a game against the Green Bay Packers in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Full

C.J. Gardner-Johnson (Concussion), Braxton Jones (Knee), Amen Ogbongbemiga (Concussion), Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (Concussion).

Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Back). Reeves-Maybin was limited on Wednesday but he is a full go.

