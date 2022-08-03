It is no secret that Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald is one of the best defensive tackles in all of the NFL.

Since entering the league in 2014, Donald has never missed a Pro Bowl and has been named a First-Team All-Pro by the Associated Press in each of the last seven seasons.

Most recently, Donald helped lead the Rams to their first Super Bowl title in two decades, playing a major role in shutting down Joe Burrow and a prolific Cincinnati Bengals offense.

However, according to a recent vote by ESPN experts, being the best in today's game isn't enough.

Rather, they believe that he should be recognized as the best defensive tackle in NFL History.

Voting results: Donald earned 39 of 50 votes (78%) Career: St. Louis/L.A. Rams (2014-2021)

Pro Bowl selections: 8

Career stats: 127 games, 98.0 sacks, 440 tackles, 23 forced fumbles Why he's the GOAT defensive tackle: Donald gets even the most remember-when people in the league to acknowledge his place in NFL history. He has won three Defensive Player of the Year awards and been a first-team All-Pro selection in seven of his eight seasons. And even though he is constantly swarmed with blockers, Donald unravels offensive game plans. His first Super Bowl win earlier this year only adds to an already Canton-worthy résumé. -- Legwold Stat to know: Donald has recorded at least eight sacks in each of his eight seasons, and he is the only defensive tackle in NFL history to record 20 sacks in a season (20.5 in 2018).

Fortunately for the Rams, despite nearly retiring this past offseason, Donald is back for 2022.

And with an improved defense around him, as well as an re-tooled offense on the other side of the field, Donald could very well find a way to build up his case even further in the eyes of the voters in Canton.

