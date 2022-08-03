Sean McVay 'Really Encouraged' With Edge Rushers in Training Camp

NFL teams always desire to hold onto star players and keep their championship window open as long as possible. The Los Angeles Rams are no different, especially coming off of a Super Bowl victory.

This offseason, while the Rams were able to make key additions in receiver Allen Robinson and linebacker Bobby Wagner, they did lose some pieces from that Super Bowl team. Chief among those losses was outside linebacker Von Miller, who joined the Buffalo Bills this offseason.

As the Rams look to replace Miller moving into the 2022 season, coach Sean McVay has been encouraged by what he's seen from the guys on the roster in training camp, namely Leonard Floyd.

"I think Leonard Floyd's been outstanding from day one," McVay said. "He's really had a consistent camp, continuing to make his presence felt."

Floyd having a strong camp is a great sign for the Rams as he is coming off a season in which he was their best edge rusher. He recorded 9.5 total sacks, second on the team behind Aaron Donald, with 37 total solo tackles.

However, Floyd has not been the only one with a strong training camp, with McVay offering praise to the rest of the Rams' edge rushers.

"I’ve been really encouraged with [LB] Justin Hollins and [LB] Terrell Lewis," McVay said. "Both of those guys are doing a really nice job."

"They’ve played really good football for us when you look back to prior to us getting Von (Miller) last year. Those have been really good things. Those three guys have really stood out to me from the outside position.”

Neither Hollins nor Lewis played in all 17 regular season games in 2021, but when they saw the field, they contributed, combining for 29 solo tackles and 3 sacks. If they can play in all 17 games, adding a full season of Hollins and Lewis to Floyd will be a big boost to the Rams' defense.

While Miller was not on the Rams for the entire 2021 season, it is undeniable how impactful his brief stint with them was. If the Rams want to make another Super Bowl run, players like Floyd, Hollins and Lewis stepping up to fill that hole will be necessary.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

