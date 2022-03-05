It's 'Aaron Donald Day' In Rams Star's Hometown
The status of Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald for the 2022 season? After nine years with the organization, Donald still is contemplating going out on top as a champion and retiring, though the Rams obviously have a "run-it-back'' plans in place with him at the forefront.
But for now, Donald, after helping the Rams win Super Bowl LVI last month over the Cincinnati Bengals, gets a "day.''
On Friday, Pittsburgh mayor Ed Gainey declared March 4, 2022 “Aaron Donald Day” in the city. Donald attend Penn Hill High School and later was a member of the Pitt team from 2010-13.
“I encourage everyone in Pittsburgh to learn more about Aaron Donald and take inspiration from him to pursue your dreams, work hard, and always remember to give back to the community,” Gainey said on Twitter.
Donald became a local hero for his efforts at Pitt before becoming the Rams' first-round pick in 2014. During his time at Pitt, Donald took home the Lombardi Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Chuck Bednarik Award and Outland Trophy before being named an All-American in 2013.
Earlier this week, Rams general manager Les Snead said that Donald potentially retiring is “not a concern.'' Snead noted that L.A. is in talks with the 30-year-old on a massive extension before the start of next season.
Donald is currently signed through the 2024 season. The Rams are hoping to extend him to lower his cap hit of $26.75 million with hopes to keeping the core from the Super Bowl roster together long-term.
Los Angeles is hoping to also extend quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is entering the final year of five-year, $135 million contract.
