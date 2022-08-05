Skip to main content

'It's a Technique': Rams' Aaron Donald Explains Infamous 'Choke' Drill

Donald has an explanation for what went down in a viral clip shared by NFL Network.

Don't get choked up over Aaron Donald's drill, bizarre as it might've been. 

The lauded defender's interview with former opponent and current I Am Athlete host Brandon Marshall to discuss a viral clip from Los Angeles Rams training camp. The clip in question features Donald with his hand on the neck of rookie defensive line counterpart Elijah Garcia, which drew a divided response when NFL Network aired the drill as part of its training camp coverage.

Marshall descended upon Irvine for answers, which Donald provided in a short from I Am Athlete's social channels.

“It’s a technique. Run scoot,” Donald explains before going on to re-enact the drill without the use of a neck. ”I’m closing my ‘A’ gap. This is my ‘B’ gap. I’m closing that. That’s the guard, I’m closing that ‘A’ gap. So they can’t cut back, they can’t cut to the ‘A’ gap, they gotta cut to me.”

After Marshall rejects the offer to truly recreate the drill, he presses Donald for more, asking if the run scoot is "more disrespectful" than running back Derrick Henry's routine in Tennessee Titans camp, where younger defenders are subject to his mighty stiff arms. Donald brushes off the idea that the drill is one of contempt, claiming it's a legitimate exercise and that Garcia, an undrafted free agent, is simply paying his professional dues. 

“It ain’t disrespectful, it’s a technique," Donald declares in an animated fashion. "He’s a rookie! He’s got to pay his dues! He had to!”

Though Donald likely won't partake, the Rams are scheduled to open their 2022 preseason slate against the Los Angeles Chargers on Aug. 13 (7 p.m. ET, KABC). 

