Extension Makes Packers Aaron Rogers NFL's Highest-Paid; Stafford Next?
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was expected to be paid following his Super Bowl performance against the Cincinnati Bengals. Now, there's a price to match the production.
However, that price may have changed on Tuesday morning, with the Green Bay Packers reportedly signing quarterback Aaron Rogers to a four-year $200 million extension, making him the highest-paid player in NFL history.
Over the weekend, The Athletic reported Stafford's next contract with Los Angeles could reach "as high as" $45 million per season. The expectation is that with the new salary cap inflation, the Rams would work on doing something "creative" with their core players to keep their contracts on roster-friendly type deals.
But with Rogers's deal now coming in at an average of $50 million per year, could the price on Stafford change?
Given the way deals for quarterbacks have been consistently elevated over the last two decades, the simple answer to that question is -- more than likely, yes.
Meaning that the going rate for Stafford's extension should now begin with a floor of $50 million per year.
Stafford currently has a $23 million cap hit for 2022, the final year of his contract. That number ranks 13th among all quarterbacks, per Spotrac. Even before the Rogers deal, a Stafford extension of $45 million per season, would have matched Patrick Mahomes for the largest annual salary in the NFL.
Stafford, 34, is coming off another impressive season in his first year with Sean McVay. On top of a Super Bowl title, Stafford threw for 4,886 yards and 41 touchdowns against 17 interceptions. He completed 67.2 percent of his passes with a passer rating of 102.9.
And now, thanks to Rogers, he could land an even bigger payday.
