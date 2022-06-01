Rams WR Allen Robinson Excited to Join Team 'That Knows What it Takes'

Entering his ninth season, Robinson is ready for a bigger taste of what the postseason is like

The Los Angeles Rams didn't make too many moves in free agency this offseason, but the addition of former Chicago Bears receiver Allen Robinson II highlighted a successful spring nonetheless.

The 28-year-old and one-time Pro-Bowler adds another flare of star power to an already loaded Rams offense. And following the conclusion of the first week of voluntary OTAs last Thursday, he spoke on what joining a Super Bowl-winning team is like after experiencing just two winning seasons in his eight-year career.

"For me, it's just about being myself," Robinson said. "I'm trying to be the best version of myself each and every day and then everything else will take care of itself."

Robinson added that there's no pressure associated with joining a championship-caliber team. After appearing in just two playoff games in his career, both losses with the Bears, he's ready for an opportunity with a group that embodies success.

"It's exciting," Robinson said. "For me as a competitor and player, you wouldn't want it any better. You want to join a great group of guys. Guys who've had success, guys who know what it takes, guys who know what it feels like. That's the kind of group that you want to be around."

The most successful team Robinson has been a part of was the 2017 Jacksonville Jaguars, who went 10-6 and made the AFC Championship. Behind Blake Bortles and Leonard Fournette, the Jags were one drive away from a Super Bowl appearance.

However, Robinson missed all but one game that season after suffering a torn ACL in the first game of the year. It's the closest he's come to sniffing championship success. Now, he heads into his second week of OTAs on Thursday with the defending champs. Mandatory minicamp starts on June 15.



