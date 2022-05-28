Skip to main content

Training Camp Trials: Rams WR Allen Robinson Ready For Challenge Against Jalen Ramsey

Allen Robinson is ready to improve with reps against Jalen Ramsey in Los Angeles Rams' training camp

Allen Robinson can remember when Jalen Ramsey was a rookie in Jacksonville. Even fresh out of Florida State, he could see why teams were enticed with making the future All-Pro cornerback a top-five selection in the 2016 NFL Draft. 

Robinson once again can call Ramsey a teammate after signing a three-year, $45 million deal with the Los Angeles Rams. As defending Super Bowl champs, the Rams are looking to repeat and remain the top team in the league for longer than a season. 

Adding pieces such as Robinson and All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner helps strengthen the case. For Robinson, practicing against Ramsey only benefits Los Angeles even more.

“I’m looking forward to it, for sure. Always,” Robinson said in an interview with the team's website. “We had some great training camp battles over the years in Jacksonville, so being able to bring that element here, I think there’s nothing better than to be able to have those challenges in training camp before the season." 

Robinson already has faced Ramsey during his time with the Chicago Bears. Last season in Week 1, the Bears face Los Angeles and Ramsey was tasked with blanketing his former Jags' teammate. After allowing just one catch for eight yards, the advantage went to Ramsey. 

Since departing Jacksonville, Robinson has seen his fair share of reps against Ramsey. In 2020, the 28-year-old reciever caught a 42-yard pass against Ramsey in a 24-10 loss. In their first battle as opponents back 2019, Ramsey held Robinson with zero catches on two targets.

Few corners have been as effective in coverage as Ramsey. In large part, the former Pro Bowl pass-catcher beleives part of the reason a player like Ramsey makes one better is due to his ability to win in multiple formations and coverages. 

"When you’re going up against guys like Jalen and some of the guys we have on defense and our defensive structure, once you get to the season, playing against guys, you’ve seen a lot of these things before. You’ve seen hard press coverages on third down backside. You’ve seen all that camp. So once you get to see those things, you take them and kind of learn from them and as you get into the season, fine-tune some other things.”

The Rams return to OTAs on Monday, May 31. 

