'Big' Bobby Wagner News Coming? His Former Teammate Provides Update

The fight for the right to sign the NFL's third-leading tackler from a season ago is continuing to heat up.

Former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner is testing the waters of free agency after a 10-year career in Seattle. The eight-time Pro-Bowler and six-time All-Pro selection was released by the Seahawks on March 8, sprouting interest from multiple teams, including the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Rams coach Sean McVay openly shared his desire to bring Wagner back to his home town of Los Angeles during the NFL's annual league meeting Tuesday.

“He a really special guy,'' McVay said. "And there’s definitely interest in him.”

Many have been left to wonder when Wagner will make his decision. Luckily, a former Seattle teammate of his took to Twitter Wednesday to a provide fans a free agency tease.

Former Seahawks cornerback and current Tampa Bay Buccaneer Richard Sherman played only four games last season but is apparently still in the loop on the latest free agency rumors.

Sherman and Wagner played in Seattle together for six seasons as primary faces of the Seahawks' defensive unit, famously known as the "Legion of Boom." Sherman likely remains in contact with his former teammate and knows something we don't, including the likelihood of Wagner signing with Rams' NFC West rival and Sherman's former team, the 49ers.

The two helped lead Seattle to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances in 2013 and 2014, including a blowout 43-8 victory over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Wagner's 170 total tackles were good for third in the league and set a new career-high for the 31-year-old. He'll look to continue this elite production wherever he ends up.

