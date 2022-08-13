Rams vs. Chargers Preseason GAMEDAY: Rookies, Preview, Odds

Are you ready for some (preseason) football? The Los Angeles Rams face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 NFL preseason action from Sofi Stadium on Saturday. While the 2022-23 Rams squad mostly stayed intact from last season, there are some new faces as LA begins its defense of the Super Bowl LVI title.

Saturday will be the first time the Rams' rookies take the field, including promising cornerbacks Decobie Durant and Derion Kendrick. Sean McVay told reporters on Wednesday that six defensive backs won’t play at all in the preseason: Jalen Ramsey, Troy Hill, Jordan Fuller, Taylor Rapp, Nick Scott, and David Long Jr.

The 5-10, 183-pound Durant has caught McVay's attention.

"He made some plays even in the spring that stood out where you can see he's a great competitor, even when you watch his film," said McVay. "Similar to what I was mentioning about (Derion Kendrick) the other day. He just got a great play swagger. He's getting more and more comfortable."

Quarterback Matthew Stafford, who underwent an elbow procedure this offseason, will not play due to his elbow pain.

RECORDS: L.A. Rams (0-0) vs. LA Chargers (0-0)

ODDS: The Rams are 3.5-point underdogs to the Chargers.

GAME TIME: Saturday, August 13 2022 at 7 p.m. PT



LOCATION: SOFI Stadium (Inglewood, CA)

TV/RADIO: ABC7 | ESPN LA 710 AM | 93.1 JACK FM | TU LIGA

THE FINAL WORD: "I'm just going through something that is irritating at the moment but I'm working through it," Stafford said. "We've got a great plan. I'm feeling stronger every time I come out here and throw. I don't know if you guys were watching; I felt like I could make any throw I wanted to today. I’m just trying to be smart when I get those opportunities to make sure I can come out here, cut it loose, turn it loose like I did today and go from there.”