Veteran Rams Detail What Rookie DBs Bring to the Table

The Los Angeles Rams and general manager Les Snead made it a point to snag some depth for the secondary in the draft this past April.

Four rookie defensive backs could all be in line to make the 53-man roster. Decobie Durant, Derion Kendrick, Quentin Lake, and Russ Yeast were brought here to help bolster the future of a secondary that allowed the 11th-most passing yards (241.7) per game last season.

Lake was recently placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list (PUP) but will get his chance to compete once healthy. Yeast will have to fight hard for playing time for a position that is all of sudden stacked with potential.

And as training camp continues to unfold for the team at the campus of U.C Irvine this week, the rookies have clearly made an impression on some of LA's top veterans, including the leader of the secondary, Jalen Ramsey. He spoke highly Monday of Durant and Kendrick's ability to step in during year one.

“(Durant) is a competitor. He's sneaky super athletic," Ramsey said. "He's very smart. He wants to soak up a lot of knowledge. But honestly, not just him, that's everybody. Him and DK (Derion Kendrick) continuing to develop ... I hate when I hear like on a broadcast or something, ‘They are really missing this guy or they really missing that guy.’ I hate that. I like when it’s kind of seamless. Like yeah, maybe there's like a top dog, right? But then everybody else right under that is like all at a steady level, which is an extremely high level of playing the position. So that's kind of the goal for our whole unit.”

One of the more underrated faces of the secondary, cornerback Nick Scott, is also already "extremely impressed" with the rookies. As a former seventh-round pick who stepped up in big moments for the team last season, he knows what it's like to make a name for yourself when the odds are stacked.

“I think those guys have been extremely impressive," Scott said. "It's only day two, but a lot of those guys should be really, really proud of how they approached the beginning of camp. Those guys are wicked smart, athletic and they're having fun and enjoying the process. It's been an honor to meet those guys and be able to help them out along the way. I'm excited to see how their future plays out from here.”

Scott says Kendrick's confidence has been pouring out during his initial impressions of him. Even against a Pro Bowl receiver like Allen Robinson II, there have been no signs of backing down.

“When I met him, he was already out of his shell," Scott said. "That’s the thing you love about him. Playing that DB position, you got to have a level of confidence and he came right on the field. There has been a couple of plays. He has been out here going up against ARob in one-on-ones. He had a jump ball down in the corner and those 50-50 balls, ARob is one of the best in the league at making that catch. He stayed with him, did a good job and ended up being an incomplete pass so that was kudos to him. Just a guy coming on this field as a rookie and making plays against big-time players.”

Durant has shared this same level of confidence. Last month on The Pivot Podcast, the rookie was joined by Lake and made it clear he's not shying away from facing the best receivers on the team in practice.

"I ain't never been a hider," Durant said in June. "That's only gonna make me better. A lot of guys in that receiving corps that's gonna help me whenever game time comes. Ain't no need to hide. Ain't ducking no action."

While Durant didn't name anyone specific, Super Bowl LVI MVP and 2021 Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp seemed to indicate Monday that the group of defensive backs have been full of energy and trash talk. "Competing" seemed to be a common theme for Kupp when addressing what it's been like against that unit during the first few days of camp.

“Yeah, there's so many guys over on that side of the ball. It seems like we’ve brought in what 20, 30 DBs this year, I think," Kupp said. "So, it's been good. Those guys they're competing. It's a lot of fun to go against them – a lot of energy, a lot of talking. It’s just a lot of fun as an offense going against guys that want to compete and are hungry too. So, it's going to be fun. It's only day two. You've been able to run routes a few times against them, but as the season goes on and you get more reps, these guys can be fun competing against them.”



The Rams will continue holding closed practices Tuesday. But once the fans get a chance to attend open practice Friday, many will be able to see firsthand what the team's newest rookies can bring to a secondary fixing to be on the rise.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.