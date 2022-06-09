Rams WR Cooper Kupp Reacts To Signing Massive Extension

Cooper Kupp could not be more excited to be a Ram for life

Coming off of his massive new extension signing on Wednesday afternoon, Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp is understandably on cloud nine.

The deal gives Kupp $80 million in additional money over the next three seasons, with a positional league-best $75 million guaranteed. In total, he will make $110 million through 2026.

And in response to his huge new payday, Kupp made a statement, thanking the Rams organization, front office and staff for making his childhood dream come true.

You can view his full statement below:

"The Los Angeles Rams made a childhood vision a reality when they showed their belief in me on draft day...and today they showed continued faith. For that, I want to thank the Kroenke family, the front office, and Coach McVay," “I’m grateful for Ryan Tollner and Rep. 1. Since the moment I became a professional, they have represented me with class and integrity. “I also want to show gratitude to all of my past and present coaches and teammates. Whether we participated in one or 1,000 drills, you left an impact and taught me a lesson. “My family…Anna, June, Cypress. Thank you for your willingness to allow me to play the game I love to the utmost. More than anyone else you understand the sacrifices to compete at the highest level, and you choose to join me in it as well. I am so thankful to share in that with the people I love the most. “God is good. On the mountains and in the valleys, He has been with us every step of the way. While we have been afforded the privilege to play such an amazing game, it is with humility we know each moment here is intentional, albeit temporary. We pray each day to be a light in the world, filled and guided by His spirit, and to make the most out of every day according to His will. For his Glory! “To every single Rams fan: I’m grateful for our five first years together…and even more excited by our future. LG!!”

Kupp is coming off of a record-setting season in which he had 1,947 receiving yards, and 16 receiving touchdowns -- each of which was the second-most in NFL history.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.