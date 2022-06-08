'We're Not Defending Anything': Rams Coach Sean McVay Not Putting Pressure on Super Bowl Repeat

The Rams are looking to become the first repeat champs in 18 years.

The Los Angeles Rams are looking to become the first team in 18 years to repeat as Super Bowl champions, but head coach Sean McVay doesn't want to think that way.

“Yeah, we don’t really talk about repeat. I think it’s, hey, be the best version of 2022. We’re not defending anything,” he said. “Everybody is 0-0 as we start this season and we know that because of what happened last year, it’s going to be that much more difficult. The things we did last year, there’s a lot of foundational things that you want to try to replicate, but if you think the same things we did last year are going to get us the same results, our guys know better than that. You always have to be able to evolve, you always have to be able to adapt.”

McVay is right. Given the track record of previous champions, the Rams will have to evolve and adapt if they want to hoist the Lombardi Trophy again this upcoming season.

Only Bill Belichick and the 2003-04 New England Patriots have been able to repeat as champions since the new millennium, and given the talent across the league, it's going to be difficult to repeat this season.

Cooper Kupp will be defended differently this season, Aaron Donald will have adjustments thrown at him by different offensive line schemes, and Matthew Stafford will have to maintain his level of consistency.

The talent is certainly there for the Rams to win it all again, and McVay knows that, but in order to win, they need to put this past season in the rearview mirror.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.