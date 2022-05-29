Could Rams WR Cooper Kupp Grace the Cover of Madden 23?

Bucky Brooks recently named Kupp as his favorite candidate to land on the cover of Madden 23.

The annual release of EA Sports Madden title, which is usually released in August, signals that football season is finally right around the corner.

While there has been no official announcement on who will grace the cover of Madden 23, that does not stop fans and analysts alike from speculating on potential players that could earn the honor of being the Madden cover athlete.

Bucky Brooks recently released his top five athletes who he believes could be named to the Madden 23 cover. Among his top five were quarterbacks Tom Brady and Josh Allen, of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills respectively. Also in his top five was Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs and Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt.

At the top of Brooks' list though was the Los Angeles Rams superstar wide receiver Cooper Kupp, the reigning Offensive Player of the Year. Kupp had a historic 2021 season and would undoubtedly be a popular choice to be a cover athlete amongst NFL fans.

In 2021 Kupp would haul in 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns in a dominant regular season. His playoff numbers were just as good, racking up 33 receptions for 478 yards and six touchdowns, as he would go on to be named Super Bowl MVP following the Rams Super Bowl LVI victory.

If Kupp is ultimately the cover athlete for Madden 23, he will be the first Rams' player to receiver the honor since Marshall Faulk was on the cover of Madden 2003. The announcement of the Madden 23 cover is expected to come in June, at which point presale numbers for the game could spike in Los Angeles should Kupp grace the cover.

