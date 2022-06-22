How to 'Speak Rams': Exclusive With Star Cooper Kupp

One would have thought Twitter broke following a postgame interview with Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp in December.

Picking up his 11th touchdown of the season on a 29-yard slant pattern in the third quarter of what would be an eventual win over Jacksonville, It wasn't the play that had fans wowing over the eventual NFL Offensive Player of the Year. It was his comments describing the route postgame.

"They just had a little three-deep fire zone, brought the nickel off the edge, safety dropped down," Kupp said. "They didn't look like they were doing a replacement fire zone, so I knew with the back away we were going to get three pushing through. I had the opportunity to kinda run in there, that if I could beat my guy, I just had to beat the safety to the end zone."

The common fan likely doesn’t fully understand the lingo. For Kupp, route-running conversations and talking about defensive formations is like a second language that happens to come naturally.

"I've been able to learn this language for the last five years. That's just how we talk in the facility," Kupp told RamDigest on behalf of Pataday Once Daily Relief Extra Strength. "We use our language to describe what's happening, and so that is just the normal way of thinking. It's just a stream-of-conscious thoughts."

The language inside the huddle is a tool needed for teams to be able to call audibles and change direction at the line of scrimmage without giving away too much information to the opponent. One thing Kupp has noticed is every coaching staff could perhaps use a different term to disguise a play or formation in a certain system.

A "three-hook" for the Rams' play design could mean "three weak" for a different offense. Defensively, a Cover 8 formation might mean up to five different roles based on the position. It also could mean one type of look from the secondary and certain blitz packages from the front seven.

The language across the NFL varies. Kupp said that in Los Angeles, it's Sean McVay who "sets the language."

"That's one of his superpowers," Kupp said of McVay. "He holds the title for being the best in terms of breaking down the film. I'm still a lowly Padawan."

Much like fans hearing the chatter of “Rams language,” there were plenty of first for Kupp in 2021. He recorded his first 100-catch season since being drafted out of Eastern Washington in 2017. He became a first-team All-Pro.

Kupp also became the first player since Joe Montana in 1989 to win Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl MVP in the same season. He also agreed to a new three-year extension.

Kupp said that Pataday Extra Strength has helped him stay focused since it keeps the allergies away on Sundays, thus giving him the extra boost to win at the point of attack.

"In this sport, we talk about the details and this other language, seeing the things that you need to see. You need to be on your stuff," Kupp said. "You always have to have clear thoughts behind what you're doing. Also, you have to be able to see. I have to be able to catch the football and see what's coming at me.

"I put one drop [of Pataday] in both my eyes and for 24 hours it knocks out itchy eyes and I don't have to worry about it anymore. It's a great tool to have in my bag."

