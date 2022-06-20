Skip to main content

Rams Coach Sean McVay: Not Among NFL Top 4 Play-Callers?

A Rams fan might wonder exactly what a guy has to do more than winning a Super Bowl to get a top spot.

FRISCO - If you are a fan of Sean McVay - and assuming you are a fan of the Los Angeles Rams, the concept goes hand-in-hand - you probably find yourself puzzled by the Pro Football Focus opinion that he is good as almost anybody in football as a play-caller.

Your disagreement will be in how long is that list of "almosts.''

In the case of McVay, the head coach and offensive architect of the Rams, PFF has hi in the No. 5 slot.

This is no horrible insult, but rather, fodder for fun debate. But a Rams fan would certainly be within his right to wonder exactly what more McVay would need to do to rise above a list that most notably includes at the top Dallas Cowboys coordinator Kellen Moore.

In Dallas, there is the lingering belief that while Moore might be particularly gifted (and that is the view of the Jones family, for certain, and quarterback Dak Prescott shares that view as Dallas tries to maintain a "top-10 offense''), Kellen isn't even the best play-caller inside The Star.

That honor could easily go to the head coach, Mike McCarthy, who served as his own play-caller for a perennial winner in Green Bay.

But in PFF's offering of a ranking of play-callers in the NFL, there are no "wrong answers.'' The guy at the very top might be an almost consensus pick as at least belonging somewhere up there. Pro Football Focus ranks Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid No. 1 in the league as a play-caller.

Who is No. 2? Reid is followed by Cowboys coordinator Moore.

Then come a bundle of guys who obviously oversee successful offenses: Bucs coordinator Byron Leftwich is No. 3, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is No. 4 and Rams head coach McVay is No. 5.

Subjectivity being what it is, McVay's relatively low ranking is maybe the most "controversial'' of all of them, if only because a Rams fan might wonder exactly what a guy has to do more than winning a Super Bowl to get a top spot.

