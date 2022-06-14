Zero to Hero: Exclusive With Rams Star Cooper Kupp

In an exclusive interview with RamDigest.com, Cooper Kupp reflects on his journey from a zero-star recruit to the NFL's highest-paid receiver

Cooper Kupp pauses for a brief second before answering the question. He wants to make sure the wording is right without coming off as arrogant or cocky.

That's part of the Los Angeles Rams receiver's story. He isn't a boastful person and tries not to put the cart before the horse. He understands that the gifts presented to him on the gridiron weren't given, but rather earned.

Kupp, 28, is coming off a career season in La La Land. He took home the NFL’s triple crown in receiving while setting a career-best in every category. He won Offensive Player of the Year while helping the Rams become only the second team to reach the Super Bowl in their own backyard. In front a packed SoFi Stadium, Kupp was the one on the opposite end of a Matthew Stafford pass for six — this one being the game-winner over the Cincinnati Bengals.

How many times have you heard that last year? Sixteen would be the correct answer.

There's a difference between confidence and cockiness. And when Kupp was asked if he went back and spoke to his 18-year-old self, knowing where his life was headed, would he believe the outcome?

The answer leans toward the former.

"I know the dreams that I had for myself and I know that the way I lived my life and the sacrifices that I was making day in and day out that I wanted to set myself on that trajectory," Kupp said in an interview with RamDigest on behalf of Pataday Once Daily Relief Extra Strength. "I wouldn't have gone through the things I was going through if I wasn't able to believe that this was going to someday be something that I was going to be able to achieve and I could get to."

Kupp joined San Francisco 49ers great Joe Montana as one of two players to win Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl MVP in the same season. He torched his way through opposing defenses during the regular season before making perhaps one of the league's most defining catches in postseason history against the Bucs.

Before he became one of NFL's most dynamic playmakers, he was simply Cooper — a zero-star recruit from Yakima, Wash. without a single FBS offer. Eastern Washington, the place he called home for four seasons before being drafted by the Rams in 2017, arrived late to the party with an offer, beating out Idaho State for the receiver's services.

That was enough. A chance to prove his worth. The Eagles wouldn't come to regret the decision either. Kupp went on to record 6,464 receiving yards and win the Football Championship Subdivision Offensive Player of the Year in each of his last two seasons. He also would set the FCS record for receptions (428) and receiving touchdowns (73).

"Certainly along the path, I was so lucky to have the people that came along," Kupp said. "The coaches that pour into me, saying they would get me there. Seeing it from my perspective now, I wouldn't have been able to here without them."

The transition to the pros seemed effortless for Kupp, selected 69th overall in 2017. He was expected to ease his way into the offense behind Robert Woods and Tavon Austin. Instead, he led the team in receptions as a rookie.

Two years later — coming off a torn ACL in 2018 — he collected his first 1,000-yard season. In back-to-back years, he finished with at least 90 catches and average over 10 yards per reception. It wasn't a shock to Kupp and likely wasn't for those at Eastern Washington. Kupp finished his senior season in Cheney with a Big Sky Conference-record of 117 catches for 1,700 yards and 17 touchdowns.

In the four games against Pac-12 opponents on the Eagles' schedule, Kupp made opposing coaches do a double-take, averaging 10 catches and 179 yards.

Kupp was rewarded for his efforts with the Rams earlier this month, signing a new three-year $80 million extension that will keep him in L.A. until 2026. The four horsemen of Los Angeles - Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and Kupp - are all paid-up and ready to take on the NFC as the hopeful NFL's next dynasty.

Kupp said the process of getting an extension done was smooth. He wanted to make sure he walked away feeling good about where he was at with the organization, but also wanted the same level of comfort for Los Angeles in terms of how the contract was laid out.

"We had an opportunity to move forward together in pursuing World Championships," Kupp said. "Without a doubt that's something that was a great process for us and I'm really excited about where we ended up."

Kupp once iterated that he wanted to be a Ram for life. With the new deal keeping him in Thousand Oaks, Calif. another five years, he'll be 34 by the time he's up for a new deal. Perhaps the Rams will need to cough up more funds to keep their No. 1 receiver on the roster. At that point, Kupp could be ready to hang up the cleats for good.

A player Kupp admired growing up was Arizona Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald. He doesn't just talk about the attention of Fitz's detail in route-running or his ability to separate. His attention is on how the future Hall of Famer made an impact on his community and away from the field.

The game of football will come and go for Kupp. Establishing goals while setting an example for his sons, Cooper Jr. and Cypress, will always be a priority. A person's self worth isn't cockiness, but rather self confidence.

Kupp's confidence was there as an 18-year-old no-name prospect. Today, the confidence glows as he looks to be the top receiver in the sport.

Looking back, why should anyone be surprised at the story Kupp created for himself?

Said Kupp: "I didn't go into the weight room or step out into the field thinking 'I'm going to train to be an average NFL receiver.' The idea was I was going to achieve the best that I possibly can. I want to shoot for the moon and be one of the best to ever play the game.

"If I didn't believe it was possible, I wouldn't have been able to get to this place."

