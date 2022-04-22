Skip to main content

WR DeSean Jackson Could Return Next Season; Rams Reunion?

DeSean Jackson is undecided on his future but could return to the NFL under the right circumstances

The Los Angeles Rams already have a dangerous wide receiver corps, returning reigning Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp, slot receiver Van Jefferson, and adding Allen Robinson to the room earlier this offseason.

There is also an opportunity for the Rams to bring back Odell Beckham Jr., who is currently a free agent and weighing his options. 

But could another explosive veteran presence be in the cards for Los Angeles?

USATSI_16911217

Former Rams, Raiders, and most notably, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson is still mulling over the options for his future, but during a recent visit with Sports Illustrated's Ashley Nicole Moss, left the door open for a return.

“I’m not really sure if I’m going to play next year or not,” Jackson told Moss on Laces Out. “I know I announced it and said I was going to play, but it’s just really, where I am at this point in my life, it’s got to be the right fit."

Desean Jackson

"To play 14 years in the NFL, going to Philly, going to Washington, Tampa, going back to Philly and then playing for the Rams and then playing for the Raiders, it’s got to fit right for me," Jackson continued. But my career has been one hell of a ride.”

So what could make the difference for Jackson? For the situation to be right, it would have to start with the right quarterback.

However, Jackson wants to play with a great quarterback, not just a good one.

USATSI_16836466

“If the right situation calls, a great quarterback — not just a good quarterback,” Jackson said.

For the Rams, Matthew Stafford could qualify as great, coming off of one of the most productive seasons of his career, throwing for 4,886 yards and 41 touchdowns, as well as his first Super Bowl win. 

With Stafford, Jackson was limited, but productive when given the opportunity, catching eight passes for 221 yards and a touchdown on 15 targets, and averaging 27.6 yards per catch. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17464849
Play

Rams Brian Allen Played Through 'Partially Torn UCL' Last Season

Allen revealed that he played the second half of the season with a partially torn UCL.

By Connor Zimmerlee1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Dec 1, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead on the sidelines prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Every Pick The Rams Have In The NFL Draft

From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, we will be your moment-by-moment Los Angeles Rams guide.

By Ram Digest Staff1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Dec 21, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller (40) celebrates after the game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. The Rams defeated the Seahawks 20-10. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Former Rams LB Reportedly Being Sued Over Explicit Photo

It's unknown how the lawsuit will affect Miller's ability to participate in offseason programs with his new team

By Timm Hamm4 hours ago
4 hours ago

There will be plenty of other options available for Jackson, with Tom Brady returning to Tampa Bay, Aaron Rogers needing help in Green Bay, and Dak Prescott losing Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson this offseason. 

But the chance to return to a Super Bowl winner, in a weakening NFC conference, with an MVP candidate in Stafford, could be the most enticing. 

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

USATSI_17464849
News

Rams Brian Allen Played Through 'Partially Torn UCL' Last Season

By Connor Zimmerlee1 hour ago
Dec 1, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead on the sidelines prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Every Pick The Rams Have In The NFL Draft

By Ram Digest Staff1 hour ago
Dec 21, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller (40) celebrates after the game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. The Rams defeated the Seahawks 20-10. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Former Rams LB Reportedly Being Sued Over Explicit Photo

By Timm Hamm4 hours ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke (left) celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy alongside head coach Sean McVay after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

The Rams Will Spend 2022 NFL Draft Living Lavish

By Connor Zimmerlee20 hours ago
USATSI_17172379
News

Rams Schedule Release Revealed; Who Does Los Angeles Play?

By Mike D'Abate22 hours ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams center Austin Corbett (63) blocks for quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Austin Corbett Details 'Tough Decision' to Leave Rams

By Connor ZimmerleeApr 21, 2022
Oct 17, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay during the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams Coach Sean McVay: 'Best Players Are Gonna Get on the Grass'

By Connor ZimmerleeApr 20, 2022
USATSI_16158565
News

Rams Head Coach Sean McVay: 'Raheem Morris Not Being A Head Coach is A Crime'

By Connor ZimmerleeApr 20, 2022