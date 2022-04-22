WR DeSean Jackson Could Return Next Season; Rams Reunion?

DeSean Jackson is undecided on his future but could return to the NFL under the right circumstances

The Los Angeles Rams already have a dangerous wide receiver corps, returning reigning Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp, slot receiver Van Jefferson, and adding Allen Robinson to the room earlier this offseason.

There is also an opportunity for the Rams to bring back Odell Beckham Jr., who is currently a free agent and weighing his options.

But could another explosive veteran presence be in the cards for Los Angeles?

Former Rams, Raiders, and most notably, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson is still mulling over the options for his future, but during a recent visit with Sports Illustrated's Ashley Nicole Moss, left the door open for a return. “I’m not really sure if I’m going to play next year or not,” Jackson told Moss on Laces Out. “I know I announced it and said I was going to play, but it’s just really, where I am at this point in my life, it’s got to be the right fit." USA Today Sports "To play 14 years in the NFL, going to Philly, going to Washington, Tampa, going back to Philly and then playing for the Rams and then playing for the Raiders, it’s got to fit right for me," Jackson continued. But my career has been one hell of a ride.” So what could make the difference for Jackson? For the situation to be right, it would have to start with the right quarterback. However, Jackson wants to play with a great quarterback, not just a good one.

“If the right situation calls, a great quarterback — not just a good quarterback,” Jackson said.

For the Rams, Matthew Stafford could qualify as great, coming off of one of the most productive seasons of his career, throwing for 4,886 yards and 41 touchdowns, as well as his first Super Bowl win.

With Stafford, Jackson was limited, but productive when given the opportunity, catching eight passes for 221 yards and a touchdown on 15 targets, and averaging 27.6 yards per catch.

There will be plenty of other options available for Jackson, with Tom Brady returning to Tampa Bay, Aaron Rogers needing help in Green Bay, and Dak Prescott losing Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson this offseason.

But the chance to return to a Super Bowl winner, in a weakening NFC conference, with an MVP candidate in Stafford, could be the most enticing.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.