The Rams Will Spend 2022 NFL Draft Living Lavish

The Rams may not have a pick until the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but that will not stop them from making those picks in style.

On Wednesday the Rams took to Twitter to show off their 2022 Draft House, a lavish mansion located in the Hollywood Hills, in a video featuring Jason Oppenheim and Mary Fitzgerald of Netflix's Settling Sunset, as they showed off the house to Rams head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead.

While the Rams don't have a pick until day two, this house will certainly have enough going on to keep Rams staff entertained. The Hollywood Hills mansion features plenty of amenities, including a pool and a golf simulator to keep guests entertained and having fun.

This won't be the first year that the Rams have gone all out for their draft war room, as the team spent the 2021 NFL Draft from a luxurious Malibu home that had a view of the Pacific Ocean.

Les Snead was unable to attend the 2021 Draft House due to a positive Covid test, but rest assured he will be in attendance for the 2022 Draft. As the 2022 draft unfolds, there is no doubt the Rams brass will be watching comfortably from the Hollywood Hills mansion.

Feb 14, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay speaks flanked by Vince Lombardi trophy during Super Bowl LVI winning coach and most valuable player press conference at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay celebrates after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Feb 25, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead speaks to the media during the 2020 NFL Combine in the Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

