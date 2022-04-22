The Rams Will Spend 2022 NFL Draft Living Lavish
The Rams may not have a pick until the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but that will not stop them from making those picks in style.
On Wednesday the Rams took to Twitter to show off their 2022 Draft House, a lavish mansion located in the Hollywood Hills, in a video featuring Jason Oppenheim and Mary Fitzgerald of Netflix's Settling Sunset, as they showed off the house to Rams head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead.
While the Rams don't have a pick until day two, this house will certainly have enough going on to keep Rams staff entertained. The Hollywood Hills mansion features plenty of amenities, including a pool and a golf simulator to keep guests entertained and having fun.
This won't be the first year that the Rams have gone all out for their draft war room, as the team spent the 2021 NFL Draft from a luxurious Malibu home that had a view of the Pacific Ocean.
Rams Schedule Release Revealed; Who Does Los Angeles Play?
NFL will reveal its full 2022 schedule May 12
Former Ram Austin Corbett: 'Tough Decision' to Leave Rams
Corbett discussed signing with the Panthers and how hard the decision was for him.
Rams Coach Sean McVay: 'Best Players Are Gonna Get on the Grass'
McVay addressed the media on Tuesday and discussed playing time for rookies during his tenure with the Rams.
Les Snead was unable to attend the 2021 Draft House due to a positive Covid test, but rest assured he will be in attendance for the 2022 Draft. As the 2022 draft unfolds, there is no doubt the Rams brass will be watching comfortably from the Hollywood Hills mansion.
You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!