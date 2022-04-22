Skip to main content

The Rams Will Spend 2022 NFL Draft Living Lavish

The Rams unveiled their 2022 Draft House on Wednesday morning.

The Rams may not have a pick until the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but that will not stop them from making those picks in style. 

On Wednesday the Rams took to Twitter to show off their 2022 Draft House, a lavish mansion located in the Hollywood Hills, in a video featuring Jason Oppenheim and Mary Fitzgerald of Netflix's Settling Sunset, as they showed off the house to Rams head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead. 

While the Rams don't have a pick until day two, this house will certainly have enough going on to keep Rams staff entertained. The Hollywood Hills mansion features plenty of amenities, including a pool and a golf simulator to keep guests entertained and having fun. 

This won't be the first year that the Rams have gone all out for their draft war room, as the team spent the 2021 NFL Draft from a luxurious Malibu home that had a view of the Pacific Ocean. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17172379
Play

Rams Schedule Release Revealed; Who Does Los Angeles Play?

NFL will reveal its full 2022 schedule May 12

By Mike D'Abate2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams center Austin Corbett (63) blocks for quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Former Ram Austin Corbett: 'Tough Decision' to Leave Rams

Corbett discussed signing with the Panthers and how hard the decision was for him.

By Connor Zimmerlee7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Oct 17, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay during the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rams Coach Sean McVay: 'Best Players Are Gonna Get on the Grass'

McVay addressed the media on Tuesday and discussed playing time for rookies during his tenure with the Rams.

By Connor ZimmerleeApr 20, 2022
Apr 20, 2022

Les Snead was unable to attend the 2021 Draft House due to a positive Covid test, but rest assured he will be in attendance for the 2022 Draft. As the 2022 draft unfolds, there is no doubt the Rams brass will be watching comfortably from the Hollywood Hills mansion. 

Feb 14, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay speaks flanked by Vince Lombardi trophy during Super Bowl LVI winning coach and most valuable player press conference at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay celebrates after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 25, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead speaks to the media during the 2020 NFL Combine in the Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

USATSI_17172379
News

Rams Schedule Release Revealed; Who Does Los Angeles Play?

By Mike D'Abate2 hours ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams center Austin Corbett (63) blocks for quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Former Ram Austin Corbett: 'Tough Decision' to Leave Rams

By Connor Zimmerlee7 hours ago
Oct 17, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay during the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams Coach Sean McVay: 'Best Players Are Gonna Get on the Grass'

By Connor ZimmerleeApr 20, 2022
USATSI_16158565
News

Rams Head Coach Sean McVay: 'Raheem Morris Not Being A Head Coach is A Crime'

By Connor ZimmerleeApr 20, 2022
sean rhyan
News

Rams Draft UCLA O-Lineman in New ESPN 3-Round Mock

By Zach DimmittApr 20, 2022
USATSI_17591279
News

49ers Star Deebo Samuel Requests Trade

By Ram Digest StaffApr 20, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-20 at 8.25.56 AM
News

HBCU NFL Draft Gem? The Prospect Drawing Comparisons to Defensive Rookie Of The Year

By Bri AmaranthusApr 20, 2022
USATSI_17362429
News

Rams Legend: 'No More Questions' for LA and GM Les Snead

By Zach DimmittApr 20, 2022