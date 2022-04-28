Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Snead: Rams Want To ‘Attack Instead of Retract’ in NFL Draft

Rams general manager Les Snead is open to trading up or down in the 2022 NFL Draft

What was once a “f*** them picks” mindset for the Los Angeles Rams has now changed into a different approach prior to the start of the 2022 NFL Draft Thursday.

Barring some miracle trade, the Rams won’t be making any picks Thursday night. LA’s first pick is the second-to-last selection of third round on Friday, but general manager Les Snead didn’t rule out the possibility of trading up into the second round or early in the third when discussing the team’s draft approach Tuesday.

Cooper Kupp (left) and Les Snead

rams draft
Dec 1, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead on the sidelines prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Les Snead

“There’s definitely always a chance,” Snead said. “You can always trade up. I doubt we’ve got the ammo to get into that first round, but Sean’s persistent. I’m sure he can talk us into being creative at some point. But yeah, that option’s always available.”

Even after winning a Super Bowl, Snead and coach Sean McVay aren’t taking the draft lightly. If they see an ideal fit, they want to take as many swings as possible to trade up.

“I do think probably based on where we’re picking and the amount of picks we have, you’d probably rather come away with more shots at the basket than less. But there is always a possibility and you’ve got to be cognizant of that when someone slips or you want to attack instead of retract.”

