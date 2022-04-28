Snead: Rams Want To ‘Attack Instead of Retract’ in NFL Draft

Rams general manager Les Snead is open to trading up or down in the 2022 NFL Draft

What was once a “f*** them picks” mindset for the Los Angeles Rams has now changed into a different approach prior to the start of the 2022 NFL Draft Thursday.

Barring some miracle trade, the Rams won’t be making any picks Thursday night. LA’s first pick is the second-to-last selection of third round on Friday, but general manager Les Snead didn’t rule out the possibility of trading up into the second round or early in the third when discussing the team’s draft approach Tuesday.

“There’s definitely always a chance,” Snead said. “You can always trade up. I doubt we’ve got the ammo to get into that first round, but Sean’s persistent. I’m sure he can talk us into being creative at some point. But yeah, that option’s always available.”

Even after winning a Super Bowl, Snead and coach Sean McVay aren’t taking the draft lightly. If they see an ideal fit, they want to take as many swings as possible to trade up.

“I do think probably based on where we’re picking and the amount of picks we have, you’d probably rather come away with more shots at the basket than less. But there is always a possibility and you’ve got to be cognizant of that when someone slips or you want to attack instead of retract.”

In total, the Rams have eight picks in this year’s draft. There’s plenty of value to gain whether LA wants to package picks to move up or remain steady. But first and foremost, McVay said it’s of upmost importance to focus on players that fit the culture.

“I think the key is identifying guys that we have a vision for, that fit within our culture but also fit for some of the voids that we might have or areas of need,” McVay said.

With a culture of winning expectations now clearly established, incoming rookies could see their potential reach new heights with the defending champs in the 2022 season.

