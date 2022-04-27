Rams Big Board: Who Could Los Angeles Target On Day 2?

Despite not owning a top-100 selection, the Rams could be targeting these 12 prospects when on the clock

Is it a good thing not to have first-round picks? If you were to ask Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead, he'd like tell you to "F them picks" right away.

The Rams will have to wait until late Friday night before making a selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. Barring a trade-up their first selection comes in at No. 104, thus allowing most of the "premier talent" to fall out of their reach.

The Rams have a total of eight picks in the upcoming draft. Perhaps that number dwindles if the right prospect is in reach and the front office decides its worth trading multiple selections to land a plug-and-play talent.

Good teams know how to own the draft board after first 32 picks. It's one of the strong suits for Snead and the scouting department. Who could be the top targets for the Rams? Here's a close look at the potential big board.

Illinois Safety Kerby Joseph

The Rams aren't looking for a starting safety this year, but money talks. Last offseason, Los Angeles allowed star safety John Johnson walk in free agency. Next offseason, it might happen again with Taylor Rapp. Joseph is a rangy defender that excels in deep coverage and tracking the football. In his lone season as a starter, he tallied five interceptions and was physical in man coverage.

Ole Miss EDGE Sam Williams

Although the Rams added All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner, it came at the cost of losing Von Miller to the Buffalo Bills. Williams stands 6-4 and has the lean physique teams covet in a 3-4 scheme coming off the edge. Last season for Rebels, Williams recorded a team-high 15.5 tackles for losses and 12.5 sacks.

It'll take time, but pairing Williams with Floyd could be a combination that takes over the NFC West in time.

UT-Chattanooga OL Cole Strange

The departure of Austin Corbett makes interior offensive line a priority early for Los Angeles. A five-year starter for the Mocs, there's very little Strange hasn't seen in terms of defensive lines and formations in run blocking. He also has experience at both guard and tackle, making him a versatile option all across the interior trenches.

Georgia RB James Cook

Unless the Rams elect to re-sign Sony Michel following the draft, they need another running back to pair alongside Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson. Cook is known more for his hands rather than power, recording 10.9 yards per reception. He could be a nice third down back with the ability to be effective on passing downs early.

Georgia RB Zamir White

If Los Angeles elects to go with a power back, White should be the first phone call. His brute strength at the line of scrimmage allows him to bulldoze over defensive linemen with ease while getting to the second level. He fights for the tough yards and often wins because of his lower body, a potential need for the Rams in short-yardage situations.

Sam Houston State CB Zyon McCollum

The Rams weren't afraid to dip their toes in the FCS level pool last season at cornerback when they drafted Robert Rochell out of Central Arkansas. Could they elect to do it again with McCollum? The 6-2 cornerback recorded 13 career interceptions and six forced fumbles in coverage for Bearcats and won a national title.

It's hard imagining that McCollum won't flourish at the next level with that type of production.

Fayetteville State CB Joshua Williams

In a similar fashion to McCollum, Williams has the tools and production to show that he could be a stable No. 2 cornerback in the NFL. During his time with the Broncos, he recorded 24 pass breakups and five interceptions in 20 games. His lanky 6-3 frame also provides a bit more size on the outside over a player such as Darious Williams.

North Dakota OT Matt Waletzko

The departure of Andrew Whitworth now puts a hole at left tackle. Although Joe Noteboom will get the first crack at the starting role, that shouldn't stop Los Angeles from adding another option. Waltzko's 6-8 fame gives him the size to win against pass rushers on the edge. He's an unrefined tackle and likely has to play on the outside, but time should allow him to improve and even fight for starting reps.

Cincinnati LB Darrian Beavers

Although the Rams added Wagner to the second level of their defense, they need to make sure they have a stable secondary option. Beavers is a straight-up tackling machine, having recorded at least 7.5 tackles for losses in each of the last two seasons. He can fill the thumper role on situational downs and carve out a niche on special teams early.

Tennessee DB Alontae Taylor

Snead loves versatility in terms of defensive players. Taylor played corner in college and might better project as a big nickel or safety in the pros. He's a reliable tackler and could be viewed as a special teams ace early in his career, according to Brugler.

San Diego State P Matt Araiza

Johnny Hekker is no long on the roster and the Rams need a new punter. Nicknamed "Punt Gawd" for his impressive leg, Araiza was last year’s Ray Guy Award winner and set NCAA punting records. Last season, he averaged 51.2 yards per punt and recorded two punts over 70 yards.

The Rams' biggest need might be a punter so selecting him early should very much be on the table.

Maryland TE Chigoziem Okonkwo

Tyler Higbee is a strong starting tight end, but Los Angeles could use a high-end No. 2. Okonkwo has taken reps at fullback, in the flex, as an in-line blocker and even in the "h-back" role. Give Sean McVay a chess piece for his roster than can play a variety of roles to help Matthew Stafford.