McVay: Rams Scouring NFL Draft For Players That ‘Fit Within Our Culture’

Sean McVay and Les Snead are doing their due diligence in the selection process for the 2022 NFL Draft

While the rest of the league participates in the hype of the 2022 NFL Draft Thursday, the Los Angeles Rams will be awaiting patiently until Friday to make a selection at pick No. 104, the second-to-last pick of the third round.

NFL Draft However, LA general manager Les Snead and coach Sean McVay likey aren’t concerned. The Rams have found shining success in the third round in years past. Running back Darrell Henderson, (2019), projected starting left tackle Joe Noteboom (2018), and linebacker Ernest Jones (2021) are all former third-round picks that are expected to maintain significant roles this upcoming season. NFL Draft And of course there’s 2017 third-round pick Cooper Kupp, who led the league in catches, receiving yards, and touchdowns last season before being named Super Bowl MVP in LA’s 23-20 win over the Bengals. But in this year’s draft, it’s important not to rush things in the selection process. And despite consistent success selecting in the third round, Rams coach Sean McVay made it clear during his pre-draft presser Tuesday that the team must stay patient in identifying the players that could make a solid fit. Cooper Kupp

“I think the key is identifying guys that we have a vision for, that fit within our culture but also fit for some of the voids that we might have or areas of need,” McVay said.

Leading up to Thursday, a handful of mock drafts have had the Rams selecting offensive line or secondary help. But this doesn’t mean LA will lean this way. McVay feels it’s all about finding a player that can reach “their highest potential.”

“There’s certain players that all 32 teams would agree that this is an elite fit,” McVay said. “But [for the rest it’s] being able to have a vision, as you get later, identifying certain traits and characteristics that fit within the framework of how you envision utilizing them and helping them reach their highest potential.”

Solid selections in this year’s draft will only be the cherry on top of what’s been an successful championship offseason for the Rams. With a culture of winning expectations now clearly established, incoming rookies could see their potential reach new heights early on.

