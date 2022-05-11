Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Post-Draft Power Rankings: Where do the Rams Rank?

After a successful Super Bowl run, the Rams remain poised to defend their crown.

With the 2021 Super Bowl firmly in the rear view mirror, the Los Angeles Rams look ready for a title defense. After a strong draft and free agency period, USA Today Sports believes that the Rams are still the NFL's team to beat. In their latest post-draft power rankings, the team was ranked at the very top of the list.

"They've lost a few key cogs from the Super Bowl 56 lineup – OLB Von Miller (Bills), LT Andrew Whitworth (retired), WR Odell Beckham Jr. (unsigned and injured) – but it happens just about annually to defending champs, the Brady Bucs notwithstanding. But LA also effectively made a noteworthy wideout swap, signing Allen Robinson before trading Robert Woods, while reloading the O-line. And more important? Many of the NFC's prominent would-be contenders have taken more concerning broadsides than the Rams have."

Super Bowl LVI

Super Bowl LVI

Super Bowl LVI

The article points out that Los Angeles has built itself primarily through robust moves in free agency. Through seemingly magical cap space management from general manager Les Snead, the Rams managed to sign two of the premier free agents in the market: wide receiver Allen Robinson and linebacker Bobby Wagner. 

Simply put, Los Angeles has absolutely no personnel weaknesses. 

The team has a top quarterback in the NFL coming off one of the hottest postseasons in NFL history, an excellent running back and receiver corps comprising of triple crown winner Cooper Kupp and former Pro Bowler Robinson, and an improved offensive line.

On the defensive side of the ball, the team continues to sport one of the best defensive lines in the league, led by arguably the best defensive player of all time in Aaron Donald. In addition, the front office has bolstered a linebacker corps led by the best linebacker of the last 5 years in Wagner and a secondary led by one of the best cornerbacks in the last 5 years in Ramsey. 

On top of all the Rams' free agency boosts, they remain by far the best team in a division struggling to find its footing after a series of tumultuous showings halfway through the 2021 NFL season.

The NFL season is a marathon, and it's incredibly difficult for even the most dominant teams to avoid the dreaded "Super Bowl hangover." However, one thing is for sure: heading into this upcoming 2022 NFL season, Los Angeles will continue to be the "team to beat."

