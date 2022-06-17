Legendary RB Eric Dickerson Reveals 'Only Regret' Of Rams Career

Dickerson recently spoke on the Pivot Podcast about his one regret from his career.

While he did not spend his entire career as a member of the St. Louis Rams, Eric Dickerson remains one of the most well-known Rams players to ever don the blue and gold.

Dickerson was drafted second overall by the Rams in the 1983 NFL Draft, as he would provide an immediate impact in his rookie season, finishing with 1,808 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns.

However, ongoing contract disputes saw Dickerson traded to the Indianapolis Colts in 1987. To this day, Dickerson does not regret how he handled his contract situation with the Rams, which he recently discussed on the “Pivot Podcast”.

"I don’t regret it because you want to know why? It didn’t happen like that because when I got traded, it changed the pay scale for other players." Dickerson said. "It changed the pay scale for running backs. It really did.”

“A guy told me, he said, ‘Eric, you didn’t know this, but they had a rule called the Dickerson Rule.’ No one could make more than Eric Dickerson as a running back. It brought our salaries up.’ I didn’t even know that."

Even though Dickerson does not regret how he handled his contract and the changes it brought for other running backs, there is one thing he regrets from his situation with the Rams.

“I ain’t going to say regrets. Only regret, and that’s not a regret, do I wish I could’ve stayed with the Rams my whole career? That’s it,” Dickerson said.

Despite only playing four seasons with the Rams, Dickerson will always be regarded as a Rams legend by fans everywhere. Not only that, but he was one of the most influential players of his era and changed how running backs are paid forever.

