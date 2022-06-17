Skip to main content

Legendary RB Eric Dickerson Reveals 'Only Regret' Of Rams Career

Dickerson recently spoke on the Pivot Podcast about his one regret from his career.

While he did not spend his entire career as a member of the St. Louis Rams, Eric Dickerson remains one of the most well-known Rams players to ever don the blue and gold. 

Dickerson was drafted second overall by the Rams in the 1983 NFL Draft, as he would provide an immediate impact in his rookie season, finishing with 1,808 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. 

However, ongoing contract disputes saw Dickerson traded to the Indianapolis Colts in 1987. To this day, Dickerson does not regret how he handled his contract situation with the Rams, which he recently discussed on the “Pivot Podcast”.

"I don’t regret it because you want to know why? It didn’t happen like that because when I got traded, it changed the pay scale for other players." Dickerson said. "It changed the pay scale for running backs. It really did.”

“A guy told me, he said, ‘Eric, you didn’t know this, but they had a rule called the Dickerson Rule.’ No one could make more than Eric Dickerson as a running back. It brought our salaries up.’ I didn’t even know that."

Even though Dickerson does not regret how he handled his contract and the changes it brought for other running backs, there is one thing he regrets from his situation with the Rams

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

ringgg 22
Play

Ring Me! Stephen Curry Takes Inspiration from Rams' Aaron Donald, Wins 4th Warriors Title

Curry's mid-game "ring me" celebration gave Rams fans flashbacks to Donald's Super Bowl-sealing play in February

By Zach Dimmitt4 hours ago
4 hours ago
donald brady
Play

Tom Brady: 'I Should've Retired' - Rams' Aaron Donald Workout Reaction

Both future Hall-of-Famers are set to return this season after flirting with retirement.

By Zach Dimmitt23 hours ago
23 hours ago
kupp stafford
Play

Fantasy Football Rankings: Rams Players Everywhere

Numerous Los Angeles Rams players found their way onto PFF's list of the top 150 fantasy football players.

By Arnav Sharma23 hours ago
23 hours ago

“I ain’t going to say regrets. Only regret, and that’s not a regret, do I wish I could’ve stayed with the Rams my whole career? That’s it,” Dickerson said.

Despite only playing four seasons with the Rams, Dickerson will always be regarded as a Rams legend by fans everywhere. Not only that, but he was one of the most influential players of his era and changed how running backs are paid forever

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

ringgg 22
News

Ring Me! Stephen Curry Takes Inspiration from Rams' Aaron Donald, Wins 4th Warriors Title

By Zach Dimmitt4 hours ago
donald brady
News

Tom Brady: 'I Should've Retired' - Rams' Aaron Donald Workout Reaction

By Zach Dimmitt23 hours ago
kupp stafford
News

Fantasy Football Rankings: Rams Players Everywhere

By Arnav Sharma23 hours ago
Rams - Trio
News

Three's (Elite) Company: Rams Trio Appears In Top 100

By Geoff MagliochettiJun 16, 2022
USATSI_17168652 (1)
News

PFF 2022 Offensive Line Rankings: Where do Rams Fall?

By Connor ZimmerleeJun 16, 2022
USATSI_14794165
News

WATCH: Rams DL Coach Eric Henderson Gives Passionate Speech to South Carolina Football

By Matt GalatzanJun 16, 2022
USATSI_18535781
News

Von Miller Wasn't Ready to 'Ride Off Into the Sunset' With Rams

By Connor ZimmerleeJun 15, 2022
Jan 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (23) runs the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half in the NFC Wild Card playoff football game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams' Cam Akers 'Won't Be Happy' Until He's Considered Top-3 RB

By Zach DimmittJun 15, 2022