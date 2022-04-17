Ex Rams Free Agent Ndamukong Suh Visit Sparks Patriots Rumors

Might the 12-year veteran and former Rams defensive tackle be considering playing for the New England Patriots in 2022?

Could former Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle and current NFL free agent Ndamukong Suh be heading to the AFC?

During the Boston Red Sox 4-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday, free Suh was spotted as a spectator at Fenway Park, sparking speculation that he could be visiting the New England Patriots.

Cred: Associated Press After all, the 35-year-old has been an enforcer along the defensive lines of the Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout his 12-year career. The Nebraska product has compiled 590 total tackles (130 for-loss), 70.5 sacks, 212 quarterback hits, five forced fumbles and nine fumble recoveries. He played the last three seasons for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, helping the Bucs defense to a Super Bowl Championship in 2020. He also spent one season in Los Angeles in 2018, playing in and starting all 16 regular-season games. He finished with 59 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and four tackles for loss that season. In his 12-year NFL career, Suh has been an NFL iron man, playing in 191 of a possible 193 regular-season games.

While Suh’s best days may be behind him, he can still contribute strength, athleticism, and durability to many a defensive line in the NFL. He hasn’t missed a game since 2011, his second season in the league.

However, Suh’s visit to the ‘Hub’ this weekend appears unrelated to the Patriots.

Shortly after Wade’s social media post, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport indicated that Suh was likely in Boston to visit his good friend, and Celtics head coach, Ime Udoka. In fact, Suh was present at the Celtics Saturday afternoon practice.

In addition, Suh also has familial ties to the area. As he noted in the past, Suh’s grandfather lives in Boston.

As a result, it would seem that Suh’s weekend in New England is seemingly more personal than business. While it remains a possibility that both he and the Patriots may decide to discuss joining forces, neither a meeting nor a signing appears to be imminent

