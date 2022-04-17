Skip to main content

Ex Rams Free Agent Ndamukong Suh Visit Sparks Patriots Rumors

Might the 12-year veteran and former Rams defensive tackle be considering playing for the New England Patriots in 2022?

Could former Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle and current NFL free agent Ndamukong Suh be heading to the AFC?

During the Boston Red Sox 4-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday, free Suh was spotted as a spectator at Fenway Park, sparking speculation that he could be visiting the New England Patriots.

Ndamukong Suh

After all, the 35-year-old has been an enforcer along the defensive lines of the Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout his 12-year career. 

The Nebraska product has compiled 590 total tackles (130 for-loss), 70.5 sacks, 212 quarterback hits, five forced fumbles and nine fumble recoveries.

USATSI_17552987
USATSI_17553980

He played the last three seasons for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, helping the Bucs defense to a Super Bowl Championship in 2020. 

He also spent one season in Los Angeles in 2018, playing in and starting all 16 regular-season games.

He finished with 59 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and four tackles for loss that season. In his 12-year NFL career, Suh has been an NFL iron man, playing in 191 of a possible 193 regular-season games.

While Suh’s best days may be behind him, he can still contribute strength, athleticism, and durability to many a defensive line in the NFL. He hasn’t missed a game since 2011, his second season in the league.

However, Suh’s visit to the ‘Hub’ this weekend appears unrelated to the Patriots.

Shortly after Wade’s social media post, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport indicated that Suh was likely in Boston to visit his good friend, and Celtics head coach, Ime Udoka. In fact, Suh was present at the Celtics Saturday afternoon practice.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Travin Howard
Play

Rams LB Travin Howard Signs RFA Tender

Follow along with RamDigest.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL

By Ram Digest Staff16 minutes ago
16 minutes ago
USATSI_17435866
Play

PFF Names Three Third Round Prospects For Rams to Watch

From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, we will be your moment-by-moment Los Angeles Rams guide.

By Ram Digest Staff26 minutes ago
26 minutes ago
meyer
Play

Urban Meyer Refutes 'Silly' Reports of Aaron Donald Ignorance

Urban Meyer refuted a report from the Athletic that he was unaware of the Rams superstar

By Matt Galatzan18 hours ago
18 hours ago

In addition, Suh also has familial ties to the area. As he noted in the past, Suh’s grandfather lives in Boston.

As a result, it would seem that Suh’s weekend in New England is seemingly more personal than business. While it remains a possibility that both he and the Patriots may decide to discuss joining forces, neither a meeting nor a signing appears to be imminent

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Travin Howard
News

Rams LB Travin Howard Signs RFA Tender

By Ram Digest Staff16 minutes ago
USATSI_17435866
News

PFF Names Three Third Round Prospects For Rams to Watch

By Ram Digest Staff26 minutes ago
meyer
News

Urban Meyer Refutes 'Silly' Reports of Aaron Donald Ignorance

By Matt Galatzan18 hours ago
USATSI_12919459
News

Rams OC Liam Coen: 'Used Rams Film While at Kentucky'

By Connor Zimmerlee18 hours ago
donald
News

'Freakazoid': What's It Like to Block Rams Star Aaron Donald?

By Zach Dimmitt21 hours ago
USATSI_17083589
News

Rams Mock Draft: Los Angeles Stabilizes Offensive Line, Pass Rush

By Cole ThompsonApr 15, 2022
staff odell donald rams
News

Odell Beckham Jr. Signing? 'No Slam Dunk' - But NFL Insider Predicts WR's Team

By Mike FisherApr 15, 2022
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay hoists the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams Continue Party, Take Lombardi Trophy on Super Tour

By Connor ZimmerleeApr 15, 2022