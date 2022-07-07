Cornerback Coronation: Rams' Jalen Ramsey Again Named NFL's Best

For the second consecutive year, Ramsey has been named the NFL's best outside cornerback.

Jalen Ramsey is one of the most outspoken players in the NFL, as the Los Angeles Rams' cornerback makes sure people know he's the best at his position.

While this braggadocious style may not appeal to some people, there is little reason for Ramsey not to make the claims he does. For a second consecutive season, Ramsey has been named the top outside cornerback in the NFL.

For the second season in a row, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey tops Touchdown Wire’s list of the top outside cornerbacks in the NFL. As with last season, Ramsey’s versatility and skill-set are a huge reason why he tops the list. Last season, Ramsey again played all over the field for the Rams as they earned the franchise’s second Lombardi Trophy. According to charting data from Pro Football Focus, Ramsey saw 544 snaps as an outside cornerback, 325 snaps in the slot, another 131 snaps in the box and even 30 snaps along the defensive front.

Ramsey might be one the best trash talkers in the NFL but he makes sure to back it up on the field, routinely shutting down opposing teams best wide receiver. His lockdown defense was a large part of the Rams having one of the best defenses in the NFL last season, en route to a Super Bowl victory.

As the Rams begin their quest for a second straight Super Bowl win in September, the defense will play a big part in just how far they can go. If Ramsey can continue to be a shutdown corner, which he very well should, then the Rams might find themselves strong contenders to lift the Lombardi Trophy once again.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.