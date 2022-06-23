Troublemaker: Rams' Jalen Ramsey Tops List for This WR's Best Cornerbacks

The five-time Pro-Bowler has routinely been a matchup nightmare for the league's best receivers during his six-year career

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey has made himself into a no-doubt defensive superstar as he heads into his seventh year in the league this fall.

He's been named to five Pro Bowls, has earned three All-Pro selections, and is now a Super Bowl champion. The Florida State product has had to defend the league's best receivers along the way, including Seattle Seahawks star pass-catcher D.K. Metcalf, who has been NFC West rivals with Ramsey and the Rams for three seasons now.

And when asked about which cornerback gives him the most trouble during a recent appearance on the Cold As Balls series with comedy star Kevin Hart, Metcalf listed Ramsey at the top of a short list.

"Jalen Ramsey, Jaire Alexander, Xavien Howard." Metcalf left it at that.

The Rams have gotten the best of the Seahawks since Metcalf entered the league in 2019. In seven meetings with LA, including a NFC Wild Card loss in Jan. 2021, Seattle is 2-5 against their division foe.

Last season, Metcalf totaled 11 receptions on 17 targets for 150 yards and two touchdowns.

The Rams and Seahawks will have their first meeting of the 2022-23 season in Los Angeles in Week 13 before closing out regular-season play in Week 18 in Seattle.

