'I Love This Game': Sean McVay Addresses 'Out of Context' Retirement Rumors

McVay recently discussed the pre Super Bowl retirement rumors with Mike Silver.

In sports, you certainly never want to deal with distractions or anything that will take your mind off that week's game. This is especially true when the big game you're preparing for is the Super Bowl. 

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay however did find himself dealing with possible distractions in the lead-up to the game, as rumors started to swirl that he could retire in the near future. 

However, in a recent podcast interview with Mike Silver of The Volume Sports, McVay confirmed that his comments on retirement were taken out of context. 

"I was asked a question, whether or not I see myself being a lifer and coaching until I'm 70," McVay said. "I'm only 36 years old and so the answer was I don't see myself being a lifer." 

Unfortunately for McVay, as he mentioned, that quote got taken out of context and ran with him hinting at retirement sooner rather than later. While he has an interest in remaining connected to football in some capacity post retirement, that time is not anytime soon.

"I haven't been shy about [it], at some point I definitely have interest in doing the things to be connected to the game," McVay said. "But I love this game. I love coaching it. I feel as refreshed and rejuvenated as I ever have."

Rams fans can breathe a sigh of relief that McVay will be around for the foreseeable future, as he has helped make the Rams annual Super Bowl contenders. However, he won't coach forever and should be appreciated while he's still walking the sidelines.

