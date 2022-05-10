Skip to main content

Tyreek Hill Ranks CBs: Where's Rams' Jalen Ramsey Rate?

Hill recently discussed the toughest corners he has faced since coming into the NFL.

No matter who you ask, whether it be players, fans or an analyst, they will undoubtedly have Jalen Ramsey as one of the best corners in the NFL, and for good reason. 

Ramsey has spent several seasons lining up opposite of teams WR1 and locking them down for all four quarters, earning the respect of fans and his peers alike. 

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) defends against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

One of those peers? Tyreek Hill, who was traded to the Miami Dolphins this offseason and signed an extension. Hill was recently on the Laugh Out Loud Network with Kevin Hart, where he was asked to name some of the toughest cornerbacks that he's faced

“Some good d-backs, man,” Hill said. “Probably Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins. He’s real good. Jalen Ramsey is at the top. Chris Harris from the Chargers. Tre White from the Buffalo Bills. Guys like that. There’s a lot of guys.”

While Ramsey and Hill have only faced off twice in their respective careers, way back when Ramsey was still on the Jaguars and Hill was on the Chiefs, Hill still has a lot of respect for Ramsey's game. 

USATSI_11396149

When looking at the stats from those two games it isn't hard to see why he does either, as Ramsey was able to effectively shut Hill down when in coverage against him. Hill would catch seven passes for 72 yards on 12 targets without a touchdown in the two games against the Jaguars, however when Ramsey was in coverage he did not record a catch. 

USATSI_11397235

Jalen Ramsey tackles Tyreek Hill.

USATSI_11397480

Jalen Ramsey

Now Ramsey serves as CB1 for the Rams, helping to anchor one of the best defensive units in the NFL as they look to run it back and repeat as Super Bowl champions, further cementing his legacy as one of the best cornerbacks to ever play the position. 

