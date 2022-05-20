Skip to main content
Jordan Fuller on Ankle Injury: "I'm Feeling Good"

The Rams' starting free safety looks forward to his comeback in the 2022 NFL season.

Despite only being a sixth-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, Los Angeles Rams free safety Jordan Fuller has made a significant impact on the defense. As a defensive captain and playcaller in just his second year, Fuller played an integral role in the success of the Rams defense.

Jordan Fuller

Jordan Fuller

Jordan Fuller

In the 2021 NFL season, Fuller started 16 games and had 113 tackles, 4 passes defended, and 1 interception.

However, in the midst of a Week 18 slugfest against the San Francisco 49ers, Fuller suffered a serious season-ending ankle injury. The injury kept Fuller out of the playoffs; despite this loss, the Los Angeles defense was able to stay economical and complement the team's explosive offense for an eventual Super Bowl victory.

Of course, the Super Bowl victory while Fuller was injured meant that despite playing such a prominent role in the season, he wasn't able to enjoy the Super Bowl run the same way as his teammates.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Fuller further explained the process of dealing with the Super Bowl victory:

"Thanks to my teammates, coaches, my family, loved ones, they've kept my head on straight. They didn't let me go down that path of 'woe is me'."

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke (left) celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy alongside head coach Sean McVay after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl LVI

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) celebrates after a victory against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl LVI

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) celebrate after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl LVI

With the 2022 NFL season just a few months away, Fuller has continued his rehab process and looks forward to making his way back onto the field.

"I'm feeling good, progressing well, on track with everything, so that's a positive,"

With the Rams defense being even more stacked after the acquisition of linebacker Bobby Wagner, the team is poised to make a strong run towards a title defense. Fuller's return to full strength could prove to be yet another buttress to a defense that is already looking like a shut-down roster.

